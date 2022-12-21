Paige Spiranac hilariously compares LIV golfers to Salt Bae chasing after Lionel Messi

<!–

Paige Spiranac took to social media hilariously on Tuesday to the news that LIV golfers will be allowed to compete in next year’s Masters in Augusta.

The glamorous golf girl shared the intensely chilling footage of celebrity chef ‘Salt Bae’ hounding Lionel Messi for a photo in the aftermath of Sunday’s World Cup final, captioning it: ‘LIV players try to say hello to Rory (McIlroy) to say to the Masters’.

McIlroy has always been a fierce critic of the Saudi-backed breakaway wave LIV tour, and has even said he hated seeing LIV players stalled at past events outside the PGA Tour.

But it emerged on Tuesday that McIlroy will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the players who have once again cashed in Saudi Arabia’s money after Augusta chairman Fred Ridley revealed there will be no ban on LIV players, as on the PGA Tour.

Golf glamor girl Paige Spiranac hilariously compared Salt Bae chasing Lionel Messi (left) to LIV golfers watching Rory McIlroy at next year’s Masters

McIlroy is one of the most consistent and strongest critics of the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV

“We will invite those who qualify under our current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters tournament,” Ridley said.

“We have reached an important point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we are confident that golf, which has overcome many challenges over the years, will once again hold up.”

It means about 15 players currently competing on the LIV Golf circuit will be part of the field at Augusta National.

Past Masters champions Mickelson, Johnson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia of Spain and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa are part of that group.

Australia’s Cameron Smith will receive an invite after winning the 2022 Open Championship, while DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will go to Augusta for winning the US Open in the past five years.

Speaking in August about LIV and the fact that LIV players were allowed to compete in the DP World Tour event in Wentworth, England, McIlroy said, “I hate it, I really do.

“I hate what it does to the game of golf. It will be difficult for me to go to Wentworth in a few weeks and see 18 of them there. That just doesn’t suit me.’

Organizers of The Masters at Augusta announced on Tuesday that LIV players can compete

‘Salt Bae’, meanwhile, has been mocked for his clumsy and hair-raising antics in the wake of Argentina beating France in the World Cup final on Sunday

Meanwhile, the embarrassing ‘Salt Bae’ is rightly being mocked on social media and beyond for unashamedly making his way into some photos the Argentina players had with the World Cup trophy.

The 39-year-old was too ignorant to admit he wasn’t wanted in the photos, or too selfish to care when he pretended to sprinkle flavorings on the World Cup trophy.

It has since been reported that ‘Salt Bae’ broke FIFA rules by taking to the pitch during the festivities, as Argentina beat France on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the most dramatic World Cup final ever.

In the footage Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday, Messi is clearly unimpressed by Salt Bae’s attempts to relive his moment with the star as he tries to celebrate his historic win with his teammates.

The Masters in Augusta, widely regarded as golf’s premier tournament, will take place April 6-9.