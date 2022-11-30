Paedophile who stabbed six-year-old girl to death then sexually abused her is jailed for life

A pedophile who murdered a six-year-old girl during a sleepover and sexually assaulted her corpse before blowing up the house in an attempt to cover up his heinous crime has been sentenced to life.

Sven Messner, 34, had invited the girl for a playdate at his home in Baden-Baden, southern Germany, after befriending his son Leon, also six, at a local park.

Victim Shaki’s mother reluctantly agreed to send her on the play date. It was the last time she would see her daughter alive, the court heard.

Road worker Messner was sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of murder and disturbing the peace of the dead.

Baden-Baden public prosecutor Michael Klose told the media: “Officially he has not made any statements, so we depend on other evidence.”

The sleepover was not planned, but the two children reportedly begged their parents to let them spend the night together.

The mother, who has not been named, was persuaded by the children to make the sleepover happen.

She gave her daughter a good-bye hug and kiss and later said, “I hugged her and told her we’ll see each other again tomorrow.”

The murder was committed at Messner’s home on December 19 last year.

The court heard how Messner slit the six-year-old’s throat between midnight and 3 a.m. and stabbed her in the stomach.

Messner, who is separated from his son’s mother, then sexually assaulted the young girl’s corpse.

He tried to cover up his crime by turning on the Christmas tree lights and the gas in the oven.

Firefighters came to a burning house, where Messner was found unconscious in the yard. His son also survived the fire.

Shaki’s mother said that when Messner failed to take her daughter home in the morning as planned, she went to the house.

She said she had a complete breakdown — with blackouts — when a neighbor on the way told her there had been a fire and there was a pool of blood everywhere.

It wasn’t until much later that she learned about the gruesome way in which her daughter had died.

While in prison awaiting trial, Messner refused to be examined by a psychiatrist and allegedly attempted several suicide attempts.

The perpetrator’s brother, Mike Messner, aged 41, said: ‘Not a day goes by that I don’t think about that little girl. I loved my brother, but now I hate him.

“The devil must have entered him.”

Shaki’s father, named only as Suleymane K, 26, from The Gambia, is quoted in local media as saying, ‘It’s hell.’

The grieving father, who has reportedly lived in Germany for 13 years and works as a security guard, attended the trial.

Shaki’s mother was connected by video link so she didn’t have to sit across from Messner, reports said.

Suleymane said at the trial, “I have to be there. I want to see my daughter’s killer. I’m trying to understand.’

He added, “I don’t know this man. I want to hear what he says about why he did this. This is important to me. But also very difficult.’

The defendant reportedly did not comment during the trial.