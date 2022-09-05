‘Paedophile ring’ in Western Australia smashed as three kids rescued, 45 alleged offenders charged

<!–

Three children have been rescued and 45 Western Australians have been charged after police launched a nationwide investigation into people allegedly involved in a pedophile ring.

The Australian Federal Police, WA Police Force and the Australian Border Force spent a week searching for alleged offenders involved in the production, distribution and possession of child exploitation material, and issued more than 60 search warrants in Western Australia.

Police made some horrific discoveries during their week-long search, in which the 45 people were charged with 149 offenses and seized 35,222 images and videos of child exploitation material.

In a tragic but important development, police also rescued three children from alleged ongoing child sexual abuse.

In 2021, the AFP-led Australian Center to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received more than 33,000 reports of child exploitation – double the number of reports the previous year.

AFP Detective Superintendent Graeme Marshall said the arrests proved and warned law enforcement officers would identify, arrest and prosecute predators.

“These numbers show the magnitude of the problem and how we need everyone in the community — parents, teachers, caregivers — to be on the alert,” he said.

“Let this serve as a warning to anyone producing or sharing child abuse material: you’ll be caught.

Chief Inspector Gordon Fairman of the WA Police Sex Crime Division said rescuing children from sexual abuse is the top priority.

“People who manufacture, distribute or possess child exploitation material may think they are anonymous and hiding behind a computer,” he said.

“Let me tell you they aren’t. As this operation shows, we can identify, locate and prosecute them.”

“The AFP, along with our state, the Commonwealth and international partners, remains committed to identifying, arresting and prosecuting those who seek to exploit and harm the most vulnerable in our community: our children.”

The performance coincides with the start of National Child Protection Week (NCPW).

The campaign, which emphasizes the right of all Australian children to grow up in a safe environment, will run from September 4 to September 10.