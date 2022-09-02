Paedophile headteacher, 76, who sexually assaulted 19 boys over a decade is jailed for 10 years

A pedophile headteacher who assaulted nineteen eight-year-old boys for over ten years has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Christopher Pickup, 76, taught at two primary schools in Oldham in the 1970s and 1980s, eventually becoming headteacher. Over a period of 12 years, he sexually assaulted boys between the ages of 8 and 11 in classrooms, in his office and on school trips.

Minshull Street Crown Court heard this was part of ‘systematic and calculated’ child sexual abuse.

Earlier this year, Pickup, of Shaw, was found guilty of 37 counts of sexual assault after a trial. Today he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Daniel Calder said Pickup was “admired and respected” by colleagues and parents and described as a teacher that “everyone loved.”

However, he said he had “another side,” which left 19 boys “prey” to his nauseating assault.

“During class, the defendant invited the child to his front desk and had the child stand at the side of his desk, which provided a obscure view of what was happening,” Mr Calder said.

“At that time, he touched and stroked the boys’ genitals over clothing.”

After Pickup moved to a new school and became a headmaster, he was “proficient in technical situations” that gave him access to the boys, the prosecutor said.

“They always took place in the director’s office, which, according to the Crown, is a hallmark of the brutality in which the violations were committed. They were not always private, this also happened in public areas such as classrooms and the badminton courts,” added Mr Calder.

He said Pickup had the “supreme confidence” because of the trust the children, their parents and his colleagues placed in him. “This allowed him to offend in plain sight for years,” said Mr Calder.

He went on to abuse some of his victims on a school trip where he snuck into the boys’ dormitory and molested them under the covers.

And on another occasion, he made up an excuse to isolate one of the victims, took him to his bedroom, bared the boy’s buttocks and performed corporal punishment before exposing his own genitals.

In emotional victim statements read to the court, several victims describe the impact of Pickup’s abuse.

One said that Pickup never said “sorry” for what he had done and that he felt numb after the trial. Another said he felt “complete despair” and that it had affected his relationships.

Another said he felt he had no one to turn to for help and felt uncomfortable in the presence of teachers, while another said he “blamed himself” and thought he had “done something wrong.”

“I never thought anyone would listen or believe me,” one added. Another said he was “spiralized” into substance abuse and added that if his late mother put an arm around him, he would push her away because he “associated” it with Pickup’s abuse.

The court also heard that a child had confided in his father about what had happened but was “beaten” for speaking badly about his parents.

Briefly, Philip Gibbs said his client had no previous convictions and said he has behaved “appropriately” ever since.

Judge Bernadette Baxter pronounced the sentence: “Each child thought they were alone and feared that they would not be believed or that they would get into trouble. You knew full well that would be the reaction, given the appreciation the entire school community had for you.

“I have no doubt that not only the abuse, but the risk associated with it was part of the excitement you were looking for.”

The judge praised the victims for their courage to come forward. “It is never easy to witness such intimacy, especially when it has been buried for many years,” she said.

“The least they all deserved was an apology and acknowledgment from you, but even now, 50 years later, you haven’t. You haven’t shown an ounce of remorse or remorse for the damage you’ve done.’

Pickup, of Underwood Way, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must sign the sex offender registry indefinitely. He was also ordered to pay court costs of £58,760.

Craig Rice of Detective Constable and Natalie Sykes, of Oldham’s Non-Recent Sexual Offenses Team, said: ‘Experienced sexual abuse at any stage of life can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on a person’s life, but to experience it as a child to experience who you respect and trust is unfathomable.

“This investigation demonstrates our continued and determined commitment to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We would like to commend and thank the victims for the courage, strength and dignity they have shown by going to the police and supporting an investigation into Christopher Pickup.

“We hope the unanimous convictions of an independent jury and today’s sentencing offer them a solution, knowing that he will finally have to face the consequences of his actions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure anyone who has experienced sexual abuse who has not yet come forward that GMP will do everything they can to support you throughout the process.”