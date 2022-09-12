Paedophile headmaster Francis William Cable dies in jail: Hunter Valley Catholic schools

<!–

A despicable pedophile who abused more than 20 schoolboys has died while serving a prison sentence aged 90 and awaiting trial on further charges.

Former Marist brother Francis William Cable served two terms for child sex offenses at the Long Bay Jail after being sentenced to a maximum of 16 years in 2015.

Cable died Monday after being transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital in Newcastle with suspected heart disease, reports The Daily Telegraph.

A trial on further charges was set for 2023.

Known as Br Romuald, he abused several boys between 1960 and 1974 while teaching Catholic schools in Hamilton and Maitland in the NSW Hunter region and in Sydney.

Former Marist brother Francis William Cable served two sentences in Long Bay Prison after hunting students in the NSW Hunter region (pictured)

When handing down the 16-year prison term in 2015 for four counts of buggery and 21 counts of indecent assault, Downing Center District Court Judge Peter Whitfield said he had abused his position as schoolmaster and preyed on vulnerable students.

“It seems he chose his victims because of their weaknesses,” he said.

‘It is inevitable that (the abuse) will have profound consequences for their lives. It’s one of the many reasons these insults are so repulsive.”

He was convicted of a further 19 offenses in 2019 and his non-parole was extended from 2023 to 2027.

Cable was also tried again the next year on five more counts of indecent assault.

At sentencing, Judge Peter Whitfield of the Downing Center District Court (pictured) said he chose his victims because they were vulnerable

Marist Brothers Australia have previously convicted Cable.

“That this man, who ceased to be a brother in 1978, has shown no remorse is deeply disturbing,” Brother Jeff Crow said in a statement.

He said steps have been taken over the past 20 years to improve child protection in Marist institutions.