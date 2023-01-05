Paedophile Gary Glitter believes a ‘psycho’ could attack him if he is moved to an open prison

The pedophile pop star Gary Glitter is said to believe that a “psycho” could attack him if he is transferred to an open prison.

The 78-year-old, who could be released as early as February, is reportedly in a vulnerable persons ward at HMP The Verne on the Isle of Portland, Dorset.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, could have been recategorized and transferred 12 months ago, he says The mirror.

‘He’s a coward. He doesn’t want to move because he knows there will be a target on his back,” a source told the paper.

“He feels safe where he is because it’s a prison for sex offenders. But if he were to move, he honestly believes some psychopath could get him.”

A spokesman for the prison service said: “Recategorization decisions are made by governors based on thorough risk assessments. We make no statements about individual prisoners.’

Glitter was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 for attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and four counts of indecent assault.

However, a report claimed that he will be released from prison after serving only half of his 16-year sentence.

Justice Department sources reportedly said the “nature of his given sentence means the case will not go to the parole board.”

“It just means he’s free to walk out of the prison gates once his sentence is over,” the source told me. The sun.

They said Glitter “kept his nose clean in jail,” so his sentence will be almost over.

An offender convicted of a sexual offense is released under strict conditions.

The terms of the license may include staying in approved premises, obeying curfews and having GPS tagging, not having unsupervised contact with children, and restrictions on internet use.

Families of victims can also be protected from unwanted contact by establishing exclusion zones.

If offenders violate the terms, the Probation Service can recall them to prison.

Glitter rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the glam rock scene, scoring number one hits with I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours.

In 2002 he was expelled from Cambodia on unspecified charges, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 10 and 11, in Vietnam.

He fell from grace in spectacular fashion in 1999 when he admitted to possessing child pornography images and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Glitter was able to travel to Cambodia because of gaps in the justice system, an independent Child Sexual Abuse Study (IICSA) has found.

But he was still able to travel to Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Glitter was later found guilty of abusing a girl aged 12, one aged 13 and another under 10, committed when he was at the height of his fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015.

His lawyers filed papers with the Court of Appeal following his conviction for molesting a series of girls as young as eight.

Judge Alistair McCreath, who sentenced Glitter after his trial, said: “I have read the victim impact statements of all three victims. Clearly, in their different ways, they were all deeply affected by your abuse of them.

“You have done real and lasting harm to all of them, and you did so for no other reason than to obtain sexual gratification for yourself in a wholly inappropriate manner.”

At his trial, Glitter burst into tears after trying to explain to jurors why he had been detained with images of child sexual abuse.

He tried to blame his crime on financial problems and abuse of alcohol and drugs.

He claimed, “I lost my own dignity and I am so sorry. I’m very sorry.

“I’m sorry today and every day of my life ever since. I’m sorry for my fans.’

In November 1997, when Glitter went to collect a Toshiba laptop he had given for service at PC World in Bristol, he was arrested, Southwark Crown Court in London learned.

The engineer who examined the machine had discovered images on it related to child sexual abuse.

Glitter subsequently admitted that he was responsible for a “large number” of images – depicting a full range of sexual activity between men and very young children – that were on his computer.

He complained to the stands that he had invested £200,000 in his career and was facing rising legal costs as the number of allegations against him increased.

He told jurors, “I was drinking heavily, I was on drugs, and the other thing of course is I had to find this money to pay for the legal fees and studio, and I was asked by my management to seriously do the one thing that was absolutely was terrible – and that was selling my songs.

“To sell my songs to Universal Pictures, and I regret that.

“I was just in a bad place. I went to prison, I got out. I was sorry and I am sorry. Sorry. It has changed my life forever. I lost my honor, I lost my family.’

Glitter added that he was just in the most “horrible, horrible place.”