Paedophile clown back behind bars after breaching court order for second time in two months

A pedophile entertainer who once called himself Britain’s only Asian clown is back behind bars after trying to hide a mobile phone from police after being banned by a judge from owning one.

It’s just the latest breach of a court order by Kingsley Perera – who went by the stage name Theeeko The Clown and worked as an entertainer when despicable footage of abuse was found on his phone.

Perera, 59, was sentenced to 10 months in prison in 2020 and was only allowed to use a phone with police permission after he was released from prison.

But the 59-year-old is now back behind bars after he was caught holding an unnamed Huawei phone in a car and trying to hide it in a nearby shed when officers turned their backs.

It comes less than two months after he admitted he had previously violated his probation after failing to inform officers that he had moved and was found to have a kid’s room with a race car bed at his last address.

The former clown was given a suspended sentence for violating his sexual harm prevention order, but is now back behind bars after violating it for the second time in as many months.

Kingsley Perera is back behind bars after trying to hide a cell phone from police because he was banned by a judge from possessing one in latest violation of the terms of his court order

Perera claimed to be Britain’s only Asian clown and performed under the stage name Theeeko

Perera must register every smartphone he owns with authorities after being jailed for downloading thousands of images of child sexual abuse.

A court heard that Perera – who described himself as Britain’s only Asian clown – was seen by police slumping in a Ford Galaxy passenger car.

Hannah George, the prosecutor, said: “He was in the car trying to avoid being noticed. Perera got out and crawled to a nearby shed where the PCs saw him shove a cell phone under the door.”

Perera was arrested and he denied that the mobile was his, but police found a selfie he had taken on it.

After he put Perera in prison for a year and three months, Judge Geraint Walters told him that sexual harm prevention orders were there to protect both the defendant and the public.

He said it was troubling that Perera had to appear in court again, and warned him that the sentences would only get longer if he continued to insult.

Perera (pictured above in his 2005 documentary) was subjected to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years while simultaneously being placed on the sex offender registry

Swansea Crown Court heard the breach came after Perera was sentenced to ten months in prison in December 2020.

Researchers discovered up to 4,000 indecent images on his cell phones — including more than 600 of the most extreme Category A photos.

Perera denied being responsible for downloading the images and had even tried to blame his own sister, but later admitted the crime in court.

He was subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was placed on the sex offender registry for the same time.

According to the requirements of the warrant, he had to notify the police of a new address within three days.

Then, in March this year, Perera was spotted leaning out the window of a rented property in Port Talbot after failing to notify police that he had moved out of Swansea.

He could be seen covering his face with a blanket as part of an act before meeting locals in a village hit by the country’s Tsunami

When agents, tipped off by the Department of Labor and Pensions, entered the property, they found a nursery with a “race car” bed.

Perera claimed he had “memory problems” and the fact that he was meant to alert police about his move “fell off the radar,” but admitted the offence.

The predator was convicted of violating his sex offender registration obligation by failing to notify police of his move and given 24 weeks in prison, 18 months suspension and warrant to meet a rehabilitation requirement.

At the time, Judge Wayne Beard said a report for the ruling showed Perera posed a greater risk if he were sent back to custody than if he took a community rehabilitation course.

Now back behind bars, Perera once worked as a children’s entertainer, claiming to be Britain’s only Asian clown, even appearing in a 2005 documentary.

It followed him through Sri Lanka as he strived to “help children recover from the Tsunami and decades of civil war,” describing him going on a “physical, emotional and spiritual journey” across the country.

The documentary shows him performing for groups of children and talking to local residents as he explores the island.