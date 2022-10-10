Padres’ pitcher Joe Musgrove has his ears rubbed by umpires in substance check

<!–

The San Diego Padres MLB playoff game against the Mets was temporarily suspended Sunday night after umpires rubbed pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears after New York manager Buck Showalter called for a dust check.

The Padres choked the Mets leading 4-0 in the sixth inning in the third game of the wildcard game when Showalter called for the check. Musgrove had so far thrown five shutout-innings and gave up only one basehit.

Before Musgrove could throw his first pitch as the inning at Citi Fields, Showalter emerged from the Mets dugout at the top of the bottom of the sixth and spoke to first basempire and crew chief Alfonso Marquez.

The umpires gathered and talked, then summoned Padres manager Bob Melvin as they gathered around the pitcher.

The umpires checked the pitcher’s hand and glove before removing his hat and then checking his ears.

However, after a thorough search, the officials found nothing and allowed Musgrove to remain at the plate.

Buck Showalter (right) emerged from the Mets dugout and spoke with crew chief Alfonso Marquez

The umpires gathered around the pitcher and made a thorough check of his ears and hat

When Musgrove was left to continue up the mound, Padres third baseman Manny Machado grinned at the Mets dugout.

Musgrove’s ears had reportedly been ringing all night, and Mets fans and social media users had become convinced he was carrying something.

His spin speed was higher than their usual speed, per Baseball Savant, and his speed was also higher, as he seemed to go to his ears between pitches.

Some suggested he could use a sticky substance to help his grip and spin speed on the ball. However, it is possible that Musgrove was just sweating.

Musgrove had pitched five shutout innings and his spin rate was higher than his usual rates

As the saga unfolded, Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen shared his own theory on Twitter, believing Musgrove has “red hot on his ears.”

McCutchen tweeted: “Pitchers use it as a mechanism to stay locked in during matches. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys think it helps them but it’s not “sticky” in any way. Buck is smart. Might try to just throw it off.’

In the first inning, Showalter was also spotted checking the baseballs that Musgrove used.

Andrew McCutchen shared his own theory on Twitter that Musgrove has ‘Red Hot on his ears’

After striking out Tomas Nido in the sixth and another scoreless inning for the Mets, Musgrove gestures to the New York dugout. He wiped his fingers under his nose and sniffed.

Later, when he walked down the hill, he also pointed to his ear and yelled at his rivals’ dugout.

The Mets home crowd could hear the pitcher cheat the entire inning.