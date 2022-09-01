Padma Lakshmi marks her 52nd birthday with stunning bikini snap taken from her getaway to Hawaii 

<!–

Padma Lakshmi made a splash as she celebrated her 52nd birthday.

The Bravo presenter shared a photo of her on Thursday showing her bikini body in a sexy black bathing suit.

“This is 52,” Padma tweeted.

Bikini babe! Padma Lakshmi impressed as she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday

The photo, which was actually taken in April, showed Padma in the middle of her fun getaway to Hawaii.

She wore her jet black hair down and a pretty floral crown adorned with an array of pink and white flowers.

Posing by a calm water, the Glitter actress was the image of bliss as she gazed peacefully into the distance.

Alongside the tweet, Padma reflected on the past year, her achievements and those she’d lost with a video of her blowing out a dandelion.

Hawaiian getaway: The bikini photo was actually taken during Padma’s trip to Hawaii in April (pictured)

“It’s been such a full year of highs and lows,” she began in the caption. “I’m thrilled to finally be able to film an entire second season of Taste the Nation, as well as the great honor of my first @jamesbeardfoundation award and three @criticschoice awards, for both Taste the Nation and @bravotopchef.

“Personally I have lost two dear people in my life this year, my grandmother, Jima, whom many of you know, but also Arthur Chadbourne, who was a close and deeply trusted friend for over twelve years. I am blessed to have had their love, support, and counsel with me through all these years. The world will seem a little darker without them.

“But still, I have so many blessings to count. Littlehands continues to thrive and we are both happy, healthy and productive. This birthday makes me feel satisfied and grateful, even if it is with a heavy heart.’

‘It’s been such a full year of highs and lows’: In addition to the tweet, Padma reflected on the past year, her achievements and those she’d lost with a video of her blowing out a dandelion

Excited: Lakshmi beamed with joy as she enjoyed the outdoors

Padma certainly felt the love, with numerous friends sending her birthday thank yous on Instagram which she reposted in her Stories.

However, one person who did not let Padma down for a minute was her daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi.

Padma was ‘roasted’ by her 12-year-old while shooting a video about tomato sauce.

‘Nobody cares’: One person who gave Padma no slack, however, was her daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi

Speak her mind! While Padma was discussing the sauce, you could hear her daughter interrupting in the background

As Padma discussed the sauce, she heard her daughter interrupt in the background.

‘I’m working on a video!’ replied a frustrated Padma.

‘Nobody cares!’ replied Krishna.

“Okay, okay, nobody cares. Anyway. I care!’ replied Padma.

‘I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands served a roast. #parenting #littlehands #stayhumble,” she captioned the video.