Paddy Pimblett’s powerful speech on mental health has ‘seen a surge in men seeking help in the UK’

Paddy Pimblett’s inspiring speech on men’s mental health after his win at UFC London has sparked a wave of men being candid about their issues, a mental health group said.

Liverpudlian, 27, took the mic after submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round of their July 23 clash and fighting through tears, begging men to talk about their demons after a friend’s suicide.

“People would rather… I know I’d rather have my partner cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please let’s get rid of this stigma. Men, go talk,’ said the fighter.

Paddy Pimblett was in tears after his emotional plea over men’s mental health at UFC London

The UFC star revealed that his friend from Liverpool had committed suicide days before his fight

Andy’s Man Club, a well-known mental health group in West Yorkshire, has seen a dramatic increase in attendance for the first time since the fight.

Andy Wilson, a facilitator at Andy’s Man Club, said they saw 19 new entrants in their Leeds and Castleford groups, which regularly had 89 men. That equates to an increase of about 22 percent since Pimblett’s words at the O2 Arena.

Wilson says the increase has shown how important groups like Andy’s Man Club are and that raising awareness of the support is paramount.

The interview with Paddy Pimblett after his fight over the weekend could only have helped raise awareness about how important it is for people to open up and talk when they’re struggling with something, and again a reminder that it’s okay to talk ‘ said Wilson. .

Pimblett himself says fans have reached out to him and thanked him for his words, with some even insisting that he prevented them from committing suicide.

“I’ve had a lot of messages, people saying ‘I wouldn’t even be here without you’.

Pimblett’s raw emotion has clearly resonated with men in the UK seeking more help

‘You’re surprised. Messages like that will mean more than any victory will ever mean – someone saying to me, “I didn’t take my life last night because of something you said.”

“It’s not something I’ve ever wanted to do. I just wanted to fight. I like being punched and hitting people and entertaining at the same time, that’s what I’m good at.

“But there are bigger things in the world that aren’t discussed and I thought I’d mention it anyway. There is more of a purpose than just fighting.

The rising lightweight is likely to fight again before the end of the year and after winning all three of his first UFC fights via stoppage, his star power and influence continues to grow.

If you have experienced any of the issues discussed in this article, you can get help and support by calling Samaritans at 116 123.