Paddy Pimblett hits out at those who ‘fat-shamed’ him as he makes weight for UFC London showdown

Paddy Pimblett successfully weighed in for his UFC London showdown with Jordan Leavitt on Friday morning and gave the viewing media more than a blind eye.

The proud Liverpudlian weighed in at 156 pounds – the lightweight limit – and celebrated making his fight official by inviting all his doubters to kiss his behind.

“Anyone who tried to make me fat or said I’m going to lose weight or fucking quit kiss my a**.”

Pimblett is notorious for indulging too much between fight camps, saying he just loves food, especially chocolate.

The 27-year-old ate pizza during the press conference following his latest victory over Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London in March.

In the days following his win, Pimblett claims he consumed nearly 11,000 calories in one day.

As one of UFC’s fastest-rising stars, Pimblett has high hopes for the second UFC London card of the year.

He has won both of his UFC fights with first-round stoppages and his overall record now stands at 18-3.

While he still isn’t in the rankings, a win over American foe Leavitt will continue his undefeated start in MMA’s top promotion and put him on the top-15 radar.

Pimblett has previously said he was in no rush to take on bigger fights in the UFC, despite having gotten a lot of attention since joining the company.

He only got £12,000 to show and another £12,000 because he won in March. Thankfully he got just under £42,000 from a Performance of the Night bonus, but £54,000 isn’t much considering the hype Pimblett brought to the event and still does.

Pimblett said he had no intention of fighting big names on little money, but he has now signed a new UFC deal that could change things.

According to his manager and Cage Warriors owner Graham Boylan, Pimblett is now making a lot of money.

“Everyone enters the UFC with a standard contract. No matter what you do, you have to prove yourself,” Boylan said Mirror fight after CW 140 in Belfast.

“I can now categorically tell you that contract is up, that’s up – he’s got a lot of fucking money now. It is what it is, but I’m just happy for him,” Boylan said.