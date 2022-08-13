Paddy McGuinness reveals his birthday plans are ‘out the window’ after split from wife Christine

The TV personality turns 49 on Sunday.

And just days earlier, Paddy McGuinness revealed he had been forced to scrap the healthy birthday plans he had with his kids, following his recent divorce from wife Christine.

The shirtless Top Gear presenter, who shares twins Leo and Penelope, nine- and six-year-old Felicity with Christine, confessed to Instagram on Friday in a bizarre shower video of himself amid drought in the UK.

Paddy’s video began by addressing his followers: “Welcome to a very special shower news: the drought edition.”

Paddy then covered his dry body with shower gel without turning on the water, and began to reveal the beneficial family plans he had for his birthday celebrations.

‘I’m telling you, this sun is beautiful. Yes, it’s sweltering hot, but I’m enjoying it. This weekend, August 14, is my birthday. Don’t like to talk about it, the big four-nine…

“I thought I’d go out in the yard with the kids, fill the paddling pool, and bang the barbie, but obviously that’s all out the window now.”

Continuing quickly from his abandoned family day, he told his fans: ‘But Monday I’ll be back in the studio for Question of Sport, so come down and join us, watch the recording – we’ll be turning on the air con all the time. way so you’ll have a good time.’

Like I said, it’s my birthday this weekend – I don’t like to talk about it – and please don’t mail me to brands looking. I am not interested. Unless it’s high-end and very expensive.’

‘Sticky! Frightening” Paddy exclaimed as his body was covered in foamed gel before taking a quick bite five seconds of jet of water in the shower.

But he then revealed that he was sweating from frantically trying not to use too much water, and needed another shower.

The video comes amid his divorce from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage after she allegedly found Instagram posts from her husband to a BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.

A friend said, “Paddy had been messaging the woman for a while. They were direct messages and were very friendly. It is unclear how they met, but they followed each other for a while.

“There have been several issues between him and Christine, but this was certainly one of the driving forces that made them assess their future as a married couple.”

Speaking to The Sun this month, Christine alluded to serious tensions in the marriage, adding: “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll just say I didn’t cause this situation.

“You have to expect it when you’ve been together for so long. Everyone grows and changes, and we’ve grown as a family, which is great. That family bond will always be there no matter what.

“But I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I would have put up with in the past I probably wouldn’t put up with now — and the same for him.”

MailOnline exclusively announced at the end of last month that the couple had ended their marriage.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Paddy and Christine have given everything to their marriage over the years. Sadly, they have made the difficult decision to part ways for the sake of their young family, who will continue to co-parent together.

“It has been no secret in their inner circle that it was a difficult few years for them as a couple, but they are still very supportive of each other and will continue to do so during their divorce.”

The couple then announced on Instagram that they had decided to split up but would still be living together in their £2.1 million Cheshire home for the sake of their children – twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felicity – all of whom have autism.

They shared a joint statement, writing: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.”

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children. We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.

“We hope that this will now put a stop to unwanted and unnecessary interference with our private lives.

“Although we operate in public, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy wishes on this matter. We will not comment further.’