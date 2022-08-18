Paddy McGuinness ‘missed children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bakeoff’

Paddy McGuinness reportedly missed his children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bake Off amid his divorce from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage.

The Top Gear presenter, 49, traveled from his home in Cheshire to Essex to appear on the show, leaving his former wife behind to host Leo and Penelope’s 9th birthday party.

A source told The sun: He missed the twins’ birthday, but Christine made sure they had a day to remember.”

The children enjoyed a party in their backyard with a group of friends.

They told the publication that Paddy, who also shares daughter Felicity, six, with his wife, kept his personal issues a secret from his fellow celebrities on the show.

He and Christine had already broken up and lived separate lives, but no one on set was the wiser.

“Paddy was still his usual cheerful self, despite what was happening in his personal life.”

MailOnline has reached out to Paddy representatives for comment.

Christine and her children have been diagnosed with autism and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine.

During the show, the couple spoke to autistic children about their experiences and consulted with development experts about their offspring.

She also dispelled the dangerous myths surrounding links to autism and vaccines with leading scientists, before the show followed Christine on her own journey to discover that she too is autistic.

The couple were spotted wearing their wedding rings last week after they split.

While Christine swapped hers with her right hand, Paddy chose to keep wearing his on the traditional left, over a heart tattoo he had as a symbol of devotion to Christine, during happier times.

Christine previously spoke of his romantic artwork, saying, “My wonderful husband Paddy McGuinness lost his wedding ring…again…on our family vacation about two months ago.

“He still hasn’t replaced it, but today he’s forgiven for wearing a T-shirt with my picture on it. #Over12years #StillStrong #HeHasItTattooedAnyway!’

It comes after Paddy revealed he should have abandoned plans to celebrate his own birthday with his children.

On Instagram on Friday, the shirtless host made the confession in a bizarre shower video of herself amid drought in the UK.

Paddy then covered his dry body with shower gel without turning on the water, and began to reveal the beneficial family plans he had for his birthday celebrations.

‘I’m telling you, this sun is beautiful. Yes, it’s sweltering hot, but I’m enjoying it. This weekend, August 14, is my birthday.

“I thought I’d go out in the yard with the kids, fill the paddling pool, and bang on the barbie, but obviously that’s all out the window now.

The couple broke up after Christine found Instagram messages between her husband and a female BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.

A friend said, “Paddy had been messaging the woman for a while. They were direct messages and were very friendly. It is unclear how they met, but they followed each other for a while.

“There have been several issues between him and Christine, but this was certainly one of the driving forces that made them assess their future as a married couple.

Speaking to The Sun this month, Christine alluded to serious tensions in the marriage, adding: “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll just say I didn’t cause this situation.

“You have to expect it when you’ve been together for so long. Everyone grows and changes, and we’ve grown as a family, which is great. That family bond will always be there no matter what.

“But I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I would have put up with in the past I probably wouldn’t put up with now — and the same for him.”