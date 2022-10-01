Paddy McGuinness looks suave in a black bomber jacket during night out with pals in Manchester

Paddy McGuinness appeared to be in good spirits as he descended on Manchester on Friday for a night out with a group of friends.

The presenter, 49, cut a smooth figure in a black bomber jacket and matching T-shirt, which he paired with matching trousers and trainers.

It comes two months after he announced his divorce from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, during which the couple “lived separate lives” for months.

Up and coming: Paddy McGuinness appeared to be in good spirits as he descended on Manchester on Friday for a night out with a group of friends

The next day, he took to Instagram and shared a photo with his entourage from an Ivy Asia restaurant, where they were all holding up a drink.

In his caption, the former Take Me Out host wrote: ‘Rare night out with some of the old skoo boys from back in the day.

‘Swapped old war stories and then started on the double Vodka Martinis, it went downhill from there! How does James Bond work on this???

Trendy: The presenter, 49, cut a soft figure in a black bomber jacket and a matching T-shirt, which he paired with matching trousers and sneakers

Uh-oh: It comes two months after he announced his divorce from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, during which the couple ‘lived separate lives’ for months

Crew: The Top Gear host was in good company as he was joined by friends

“#friday #saturday #weekend #hugs #vodkamartini #manchester #dakotahotel #theivymanchester #jamesbond #oldschool #mates #bolton.”

The outing comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this year that Paddy had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a separate life” for months.

Paddy has been hit with claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Top Gear presenter has had to deny that he was secretly flirting with a second star behind Christine’s back.

Grinning: Paddy beamed from ear to ear as he chatted with his friends

On the way home: they all climbed into the back of a nearby taxi

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

Gang: The next day on Instagram, he shared a photo with his entourage from an Ivy Asia restaurant, where they were all holding up a drink

Happy: In his caption, the former Take Me Out host wrote: ‘Rare night out with some of the old skoo boys from long ago’

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now puts a stop to any unwanted interference with our private lives.”