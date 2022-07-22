Paddy McGuinness has split from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage 

Paddy McGuinness has divorced wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

The couple have been living “separated lives” for months and their recent wedding anniversary was a non-event, with no posting on social media about the occasion.

Top Gear host Paddy, 48, and his model wife Christine, 34, share three children, twins Penelope and Leo, eight, and Felicity, six, who remain their priority.

A source explains: “Paddy and Christine have given everything to their marriage over the years.

“Unfortunately, they have made the difficult decision to separate for the sake of their young family, who will continue to co-parent together.

“It has been no secret in their inner circle that it was a difficult few years for them as a couple, but they are still very supportive of each other and will continue to do so during their divorce.”

Their breakup comes four months after the couple released their first podcast, Table Talk, together, which discusses the realities facing families with seriously ill or disabled children.

It follows their acclaimed BBC documentary Our Family and Autism, in which they first spoke in detail about raising their three children with the condition.

Former Take Me Out presenter Paddy admitted that he found their diagnosis “hard to deal with.”

He said: ‘The early days when we didn’t know anything about autism were really tough.

‘The children were not sleeping; they would have collapses to loud noises and bright lights and nothing we did helped. We kept the curtains closed and hardly let anyone in.’

Paddy’s biggest fear is that his children won’t recognize how loved they are because their autism causes them to struggle with emotions.

In the documentary, which aired in December, Christine explained: “He’s been saying this about the love thing for years and it’s not something we disagree on, but Patrick has been worried for years that the kids might not feel loved.” or they don’t’ I don’t understand.

‘I’ve always said yes; they struggle to show it and sometimes struggle to appreciate everything we do for them because they are autistic.”

During the documentary, Christine herself was diagnosed with autistic. She confessed that she had a hard time in school, that she had few friends growing up and that she preferred to spend time alone.

The Games contestant revealed that she spent eight years of her marriage to Paddy in their home because she felt uncomfortable around people.

She said, “When I was in my twenties, I had about eight years to just stay indoors and avoid any contact with anyone other than my husband. I just avoided everyone. I haven’t had any social contacts, I’ve never really had friends, so it’s never been a problem.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking for years and even in school I always felt different. I’ve known something is up.’

Christine met Paddy while modeling at a Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007 and the couple married three years later in a lavish wedding at Thornton Manor.

Their relationship seemed strained in February 2018 when Paddy was pictured arm in arm with former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

Christine spoke of the couple’s ‘difficult’ marriage shortly after images of Paddy and Nicole, 47, spotted in London’s Soho, were made public.

In March 2018, she said: “It’s been difficult lately. I want us to spend more time together, doing things together.

“I wish he’d stay home more, or I could go with him. But we are happier than ever, we made an effort.

“There have been times when he had to leave to go to work and I’d wave him off and then go back home and cry because I thought I wish he would just stay inside.”

In his biography, My Lifey, released last year, Paddy said in the Marriage and Kids chapter that he and Christine are “opposites with no common interests.”

He explained that their relationship had survived until now because of the laughter they share together and their mutual interest in making out.

Paddy wrote: ‘We don’t like the same movies, TV shows or food, we wouldn’t go out together and we usually annoy each other.

“I hardly know any of her mates, and besides living in the same house, we have totally separate lives.

“So why are we still married after ten years? Answer: we laugh and make love… a lot.’