Paddington bears left in tribute to the Queen are sent to Camilla’s children’s charity 

He is the gentle bear who became such a comforting symbol of comfort after the death of the Queen that over a thousand stuffed animals were left as tributes in royal parks and at palace gates.

Now – like the ‘real’ Paddington – the memories left behind by mourners will find a very good home.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the plush toys will be donated to vulnerable children supported by Barnardo’s charity. Since Paddington himself was an orphan, the choice couldn’t be more appropriate.

The Queen Consort is a patron of Barnardo’s and posed with just part of the collection on Thursday, before meeting young caretakers from the charity at Clarence House the following day.

Camilla, Queen Consort, pictured at Buckingham Palace surrounded with a collection of cuddly Paddington Bear toys left behind in London after the Queen died in September

The late Queen met Paddington Bear for a sketch for her anniversary celebration that opened the BBC’s Party in the Palace to mark her 70th succession to the throne

Paddington became a totem for the Queen in the days following her death, as one of her last public appearances was in the beautiful skit she filmed with him for her platinum anniversary.

Mourners left so many hugs, as well as the character’s beloved marmalade sandwiches, amid the floral tributes Royal Parks bosses had to urge them to stop. Prince William later said he “suffocated” when he saw the Paddingtons, admitting: “It’s the things you don’t expect that hit you.”

Last night, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The teddy bears are currently well cared for at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and the Royal Parks nursery in Hyde Park.”

They get a good bath – or rather a professional steam cleaning – before being donated to Barnado’s.

A Paddington bear left outside Balmoral Castle, where the Queen died on September 8, 2022

The Queen was patroness of the charity from 1983 to 2016 before handing it over to Camilla, who was already chairperson. And the Queen Consort posed with the toys in Clarence House’s Morning Room on Thursday, 64 years after the publication of author Michael Bond’s first Paddington book.

It told how the bear from “darkest Peru” was taken in by the Brown family, who found him at the London station that shares his name, with a battered suitcase and duffel bag with a tag that read: “Please watch out for this bear.”

The late Queen had charmed TV viewers with the Jubilee sketch of her having tea with Paddington at Buckingham Palace, which shows she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag.

A man places a Paddington Bear plush on top of flowers placed in honor of Queen Elisabeth II in front of the British Consulate General in Hong Kong

The skit was actually filmed, under great secrecy, at Windsor Castle, and led to the bears being left next to flowers in London’s Green Park and Hyde Park after the Queen’s death.

Nearly 200 volunteers collected all the tributes and loaded them onto wagons pulled by two gray Shire horses.

Lynn Perry, CEO of Barnardo, said: “Her Majesty was Barnardo’s patron saint for over 30 years, and we are honored to be able to give a home to the stuffed animals that people have left in her memory. We promise to take care of these bears, who will be much loved and bring joy to the children we support. We are incredibly grateful to the Queen Consort for its support.”

Tom Jarvis, of the Royal Parks, said: ‘Over the past few weeks we’ve been looking for a suitable and appropriate use for the hundreds of teddy bears left to honor the Queen. We are delighted that they will now bring joy and comfort to children supported by Barnardo’s.”