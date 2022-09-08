Paddington Bear pays tribute to the Queen months after they warmed nation’s hearts

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II just a few months after they warmed the nation’s hearts with a hilarious afternoon tea sketch at ‘Buckingham Palace’.

Today at 6.30pm, the Royal Family announced that the Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

And just after the news broke that Her Majesty had passed away at the age of 96, Paddington joined millions of others to pay tribute.

The bear said in a simple but heartfelt message, “Thank you ma’am, for everything.”

The pair had bonded over their love of marmalade sandwiches just three months ago prior to the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert.

The Queen had delighted millions of viewers after appearing in the comic strip with the bear that no one could have foreseen to kick-start the party at The Palace Jubilee Concert on Saturday, June 4.

The beloved British institutions together tapped the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You anthem on porcelain teacups with silver spoons as a unique way to get the party started.

The skit, which the Queen spent half a day filming, was hailed by the British as better than her Olympic opening show with James Bond.

The longest-serving British monarch, who filmed the secret sequence at Windsor Castle, is said to have hidden her tea with Paddington from some of her relatives.

The duo were pictured facing each other at a table, set for afternoon tea, covered with a white linen cloth in an opulent room.

Paddington began by telling the Queen that he hoped she would “have a nice jubilee” before Her Majesty offered tea.

The bear quickly forgot his manners as he sat in the opulent dining room drinking from the spout of the teapot.

Accident-prone Paddington was shown causing mayhem by accidentally robbing the notion of sovereignty from spouting another cup of tea and cream from a chocolate eclair over a Palace Footman.

In a pre-recorded segment, Paddington and Her Majesty were pictured eating a marmalade sandwich at Buckingham Palace

The bear congratulated the Queen on her 70th reign and said, “Happy anniversary ma’am. And thanks. For all.’

In an adorable moment, the Queen revealed that she shares Paddington’s love for marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her signature handbag.

The duffle-coated bear from Peru showed the queen how to make sure he always had his favorite treat with him just in case, by lifting his red hat to reveal his snack.

The Queen replied by admitting “Me too” before opening her bag and declaring “I keep mine here” to show off her own ready supply of bread and canned oranges.

The sketch was not all light-hearted jokes, as Britain’s favorite bear took the time to congratulate his new friend on her outstanding 70 years of service.

Commenting on her record-breaking administration, Paddington said: ‘Happy anniversary ma’am. And thanks. For everything’ to which she replied, ‘That’s very kind.’

But now, just a few months later, Paddington was back to pay tribute – this time to pay his respects after the Queen’s death.

The concert, which entertained a crowd of 22,000 at Buckingham Palace and a television audience of millions, featured Diana Ross, Elton John and British Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

The lineup also included Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

The show featured appearances from stars such as Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

Prior to the Saturday evening concert, the celebrations of the Queen’s 70th reign had begun with Trooping the Color on Thursday, 2 June.

This was followed by the lighting of more than 3,000 beacons in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen.

Friday began with a traditional thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which the Queen was unable to attend after experiencing “discomfort” at the Trooping The Color celebration.

The platinum anniversary celebrations continued on Saturday with the Epsom Derby, just hours before the Party At The Palace that evening.

The last holiday included more than 200,000 large anniversary lunches, as millions of Brits sat down with their neighbors at street parties, picnics and barbecues.

On the last day of the Jubilee celebration, the Queen appeared for the last time on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after a majestic procession depicting each decade of Her Majesty’s reign had traveled a long two-mile route. and a peak TV audience of 8.7 million people.