Pacquiao says Mayweather Jr is ‘scared to death’ and a rematch will not happen

Boxing fans have been waiting a long time for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao fight and it seems they will have to wait even longer if they were hoping for a rematch.

In 2015, Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao finally clashed after fans had been calling for the fight for years, although they were both well into their thirties by then and neither man was in their prime.

Getty Images – Getty Pacquiao was well beaten by Mayweather

In the end, the fight fell short of expectations as it never actually caught fire, with Mayweather Jr riding to a unanimous decision win over twelve rounds.

Both men have since retired from professional boxing, but as they are two of the biggest names in the history of the sport, inevitably they are regularly questioned about a return to the ring or even a possible rematch.

Recently, however, Pacquiao quickly closed all fans’ hopes for a rematch, when asked to fight Mayweather Jr again, he said: “I don’t think that will happen because he is terrified of meeting me in the ring again.

‘He is afraid. He felt intimidated from the start [by] me and afraid to look at me.

“Maybe an exhibition is possible, but I don’t know yet.”

Mayweather Jr himself has consistently told the media that he will never return to the ring in a professional match, but only in exhibitions against opponents who realistically cannot hurt him.

Global Titans Fight Series Mayweather Jr takes on Deji in an exhibition fight next time

Since his retirement, Mayweather Jr has had exhibition fights with social media star Logan Paul, a few… Japanese MMA fighters and an old sparring partner.

On November 13, he will compete in his fifth exhibition match against Deji, the younger brother of YouTuber turned boxer, KSI, in Dubai.

Deji has previously only had four fights, compared to Mayweather Jr.’s 50 professional outings, and he has lost three and won just one.

It doesn’t look like either man will take the fight too seriously as they first met earlier this week and they laughed and hugged like Deji told FightHype: “I mean, what can I say? This is surreal.

“I never thought this would happen. I don’t know what’s going on, this is amazing. I’m just here to have fun, realistically… Of course I’m going to be competitive, but I’m here to have fun.”