Packers expect playoffs and Dolphins on divergent paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of the results of the Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point deficit in the second quarter, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final wild-card berth. of the NFC.

Green Bay still needs additional help to overcome Washington (7-7-1), but ended December with three straight wins.

“I don’t think we’ve had any issues with confidence, but we definitely haven’t had a lot of believers outside of the locker room, I don’t think so, so maybe this will bring us up to a couple,” Packers quarterback Aaron said. Rodgers said. “But we have been in a good rhythm, we practice energy, cohesion and we have been playing complementary football a little better.”

The Packers end the regular season with home games against NFC North champion Minnesota and a 7-8 Detroit team also seeking the playoffs, though the Lions’ loss to Carolina on Saturday helped Green Bay gain ground.

By winning, the Packers would also eliminate Seattle (7-8) due to a better conference record if they both finished 9-8.

“We just have to win,” said Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas, whose final interception of Tagovailoa in less than two minutes sealed the win. “Not far from looking at everyone doing what they’re supposed to do, we know it’s all up to us.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins closed December winless, a major change from five weeks ago, when the Dolphins (8-7) shared the AFC East lead with the Buffalo Bills. Four straight losses have Miami just shy of the third wild card spot in the AFC.

But the Dolphins have also benefited from others’ losses: Division rival New England (7-8) has lost two in a row and the New York Jets (7-8) are riding a four-game skid.

The Dolphins will visit the Patriots on Sunday and conclude the regular season at home against the Jets on January 8.

“I would say it is easy to maintain trust in this group,” Tagovailoa said. “We all believe in each other. We all love each other. We are all committed to each other. I don’t think now is the time to blink. We move on and learn from it. We have another difficult team to go play”.

Even with a win against New England, the Dolphins are not assured of a playoff spot. If the Jets win in Seattle on Sunday, they can clinch the final spot with a win over Miami on Jan. 8. The Jets would eliminate Miami by sweeping their two division games.

“Nothing has really changed going forward except for the fact that we hope to get rid of this feeling,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “We’ll have to wait another week to try to get it right.”

