Packers’ endzone celebration appears to show players miming an AYAHUASCA ritual

The Green Bay Packers caused quite a stir on social media, with fans pointing out that one of their touchdown celebrations appeared to be a reference to Aaron Rodgers’ public admission of using ayahuasca.

The team’s star quarterback made waves around the world earlier this summer when he credited his back-to-back MVP awards to the effects of the Amazonian psychedelic, which he first used on a trip to Peru in 2020.

Earlier this month, he admitted to trying ayahuasca again this year, and after finding Allen Lazard in their Week 2 game with the Chicago Bears, the Packers endzone celebration appeared to show players miming an ayahuasca ritual.

Lazard took the football and pretended to pour something from it and handed it to his teammates as the stars then collapsed to the ground.

One social media user wrote: ‘Pretty sure this was an Ayahuasca celebration,’ while another added: ‘Packers are doing an Aaron Rodgers inspired ayahuasca ceremony TD celebration.’

The Green Bay Packers’ endzone celebration appeared to show players miming an ayahuasca ritual

Allen Lazard took the football and pretended to pour something from it and gave it to his teammates

Fans pointed out that the celebration appeared to refer to Aaron Rodgers’ admission of using ayahuasca

One Twitter account tagged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, telling him: ‘Packers just advocated drug use in TD celebration. Not to be a NARC, but there are young people.’

CBS’ Andrew Perloff said: ‘Best celebration of the season. Thanks Twitter for pointing out it’s Ayahuasca.’

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee tweeted: ‘Had NO IDEA there was ayahuasca in NFL footballs.’

Rodgers, 38, revealed in August that he drank the hallucinogenic brew during a trip to Peru in 2020, emerging with ‘a deep and meaningful appreciation for life’ as well as a closer connection with teammates who have helped him capture Consecutive MVP. honor.

The psychedelic trip didn’t violate the NFL’s banned substance rules, but it did give him a new perspective on himself and his connection to ‘all living things and all plants and fungi.’

This month, Rodgers admitted for the first time that he has used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca again in the offseason.

“For me, it just happened that a best friend from high school and I were playing a round of golf and talking about his recent ayahuasca experience,” Rodgers explained on The Pat McAfee Show. ‘Jordan, he inspired me to do it because I was searching for a deeper level of self-love.

Social media users claimed Packers players mimicked an ayahuasca ritual during the Week 2 game

A Twitter account tagged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and alerted him to the celebration

Rodgers threw a pass to Lazard for the touchdown, and Packers players surrounded him in the end zone

‘I went down to Machu Picchu in Peru and had magical experiences there, in the Sacred Valley. I had a couple of really interesting nights on the meds and came back a changed person.

What is Ayahuasca? Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic drink that is illegal in the UK and the US but is widely used by tribal communities in the Amazon basin. Shamans consider ayahuasca a ‘wisdom’ plant that allows access to the spiritual world, and it was recognized as such by the government of Peru in 2008. It can cause hallucinations similar to the effects of LSD or magic mushrooms, according to Talk to Frank. They last for two hours and are ‘usually pleasant’ but can cause panic and terrifying flashbacks, the website says. The negative emotional effects of taking ayahuasca can last for days and make it especially dangerous for people with mental health issues. It can also increase blood pressure and heart rate and can harm those with pre-existing heart disease.

‘I wanted to leave myself open to doing it again in a different setting, in a different place, with a different group. I ended up doing it again this offseason and had an absolutely beautiful experience. Sat several nights this time, two the first time, three the second time.

‘I had a really difficult night one, beautiful night two and then a mixed night three with a really beautiful end to the ceremony. It changes the way you look at the world… you might feel more connected.’

Incredibly, Rodgers – who is entering his 18th season in the NFL – then went on to admit that he has only enjoyed playing football since he started using the drug.

When asked if he now enjoyed the sport, he replied: ‘I’ve been enjoying it since doing ayahuasca… the last few years have been amazing.

‘Mental health, brother, starts with self-love. When you increase it, you can pass it on more easily.

“I can honestly say to my detractors and haters, I have no bitterness towards you, I have nothing but love and appreciation for where you are in your life and all the different emotions that affect our personality and our decision.. .creation and our belief system on a daily basis.

‘It allows me to relate better to my coaches, better to my teammates, better to my close friends and loved ones. And really, most importantly, it’s not selfish, but relating to myself.

‘All the projections I put on myself, to really shed them, and to find a deep and transformative self-love for all that I am and all that I am not.’

Rodgers and his Packers teammates beat the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday Night Football.