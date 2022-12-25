Packers beat the Dolphins 26-20 to MASSIVELY increase their playoff hopes

The Packers stunned the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as they took a huge step toward the postseason with a 26-20 victory.

Green Bay trailed 20–10 in the first half, but regained control of the game when Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions—all in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who won their last three games after starting the season 4-8.

With the win, the Packers will now make the playoffs if they win their last two games against Minnesota and Detroit and get some help.

It was a Merry Christmas to these Packers fans as they stayed in the playoff hunt

Along with two wins, two losses to the Giants or one loss to the Commanders would be enough to make it to the postseason.

Miami (8-7) lost its fourth game in a row and has more work to do.

A win in New England next week combined with a Jets loss in Seattle would see them make the playoffs, while a win would also guarantee them a spot in the postseason.

The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Tagovailoa threw his third interception in three possessions to end Miami’s comeback bid. He threw a pick with about six minutes remaining, which set up a Packers field goal to make it a six-point game.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a field goal early in the fourth inning after back-to-back turnovers from both offenses.

Undrafted Miami rookie Kader Kohou intercepted a pass from Rodgers intended for Allen Lazard, but the Dolphins immediately returned it when cornerback Jaire intercepted Alexander Tagovailoa on the next play.

Miami’s defense trailed the Packers by six points in the second half to keep the Dolphins in after leading 20–10 in the first half.

The Dolphins held Green Bay to two scores in five trips to the red zone.

AJ Dillon led the Packers with 36 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Allen Lazard had 61 yards receiving on five catches.

Tyreek Hill had four catches for Miami giving him 113 for the season, setting a Dolphins single-season record. Jaylen Waddle added five receptions for 143 yards.

But Miami ruined those big receiving days with revenue.

Raheem Mostert fumbled in the first half, leading to a Green Bay field goal. Tagovailoa’s three interceptions were the most he has thrown all season.