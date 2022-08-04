Packers 4th round pick impresses Aaron Rodgers after losing 3 pass catchers this offseason

A turbulent offseason for the Green Bay Packers wide-receiver corps has opened up spots within the roster.

With the departure of three of the team’s top receivers this season, there will be a lot of movement within head coach Matt LaFleur’s attack.

The training camp is the time to develop the chemistry and see which players selected in the draft can stand out in the regular season, and the Packers may have found a diamond in the rough.

According to reports, an unlikely rookie has produced so-called ‘wow’ moments every practice day this summer.

Romeo Doubs impressed coaches – and QB Aaron Rodgers – at his rookie training camp

Packers wide receivers last year and this year Position 2021 (ranked by goals) 2022 (projected) WR1 Davante Adams Allen Lazard WR2 Allen Lazard Randall Cobb WR3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Sammy Watkins WR4 Randall Cobb Christian Watson (newbie)

Fourth round pick Romeo Doubs shone and impressed not only coaches but also one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

“Every day … there has been at least one kind of ‘wow’ game for him,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters.

“And that’s quite rare for such a young fellow.”

While it’s unclear how much playing time Doubs can get this season, the timing of his appearance could be an advantage for a Packers offense that is in full swing.

In the winter, the team traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams and Valdes-Scantling represented the Nos. 1 and 3 positions on the Packers depth map when sorted by targets.

In addition, the fifth most targeted receiver – Equanimeous St. Brown, signed off-season with the division rival Chicago Bears.

It has led to a lot of reshuffling in the wide reception space, with 4th year veteran Allen Lazard expected to take over the WR1 role and Pro-Bowler Randall Cobb potentially grabbing the WR2 position.

As for the Packers, two rookie options, Christian Watson, the North Dakota state prospect, is on the sidelines after knee surgery this summer.

In his absence, University of Nevada Doubs starred, giving LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and coach Jason Vrable plenty to think about.

Doubs impressed during his college career with the Wolfpack, racking up consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards.

In his senior year, he achieved a top-30 finish in the NCAA for catches with 80 and receiving yards with 1,109.

He also finished top-20 in touchdown receptions and ran to the end zone 11 times.