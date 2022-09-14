Package explosion at Northeastern University contained bizarre manifesto

Northeastern University said a package, which exploded at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday evening, was delivered to campus and detonated when opened by an employee.

The package was delivered to the Leon Street building around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and exploded shortly after, authorities said NBC Boston.

Northeastern University Police Department tweeted that Holmes Hall was secured three hours after the incident, just before 10 p.m.

According to police, the staff member is a 45-year-old man who suffered minor injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital.

The Boston Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service says a search uncovered a second similar package that was eventually brought to safety.

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the Leon Street incident shortly after the package exploded at 7:20 p.m.

Northeastern University said a package, which exploded at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday evening, was delivered to campus and detonated when opened by a 45-year-old male employee.

Terrorism cannot be ruled out by authorities after a package exploded at Boston University, injuring one person and taking them to hospital

Northeastern University Police Department tweeted that Holmes Hall was secured three hours after the incident, just before 10 p.m.

Harvard University says they are working with authorities to keep their campus safe

Massachusetts Institute of Technology tweeted that people can report suspicious activity

In a press conference to media, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she takes the incident “very seriously.”

“This city is home to all young people, from our smallest students to our college students and university staff,” Mayor Wu said.

“So we want to make sure we emphasize that this is the number one priority: the safety and well-being of all our young people here.”

Holmes Hall was evacuated, and a notification was sent to the Boston campus at 7:55 p.m. urging people to avoid the area.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the university informed Northeast students that evening classes at the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, Shillman Hall, Ryder Hall, Kariotis Hall, Dockser Hall and West Village F have been canceled due to the ongoing investigation.

Jacob Isaacs (pictured) who was in class at Holmes Hall when it was evacuated, says there had been some confusion at the time

Isaacs added that they didn’t hear anything resembling an explosion until they saw the first responders coming

The investigation into the incident continues and Northeastern University police are asking people to ‘avoid the area’

Boston Police say the explosion caused Holmes Hall on Leon Street to be evacuated

Other universities in the area, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard, also expressed concerns.

MIT tweeted: “MIT Alert: Explosion at Northeastern U. MIT Police are urging the entire MIT community to exercise caution. Report any suspicious packages.

Harvard University tweeted: “Harvard Alert: HUPD is aware of reports of suspicious package explosion in Northeastern.

“We’re working with law enforcement and increasing patrols on Harvard’s campuses.

“As a precaution, we urge community members to report anything suspicious to 617-495-1212.”

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to the Leon Street incident

Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted reports of an explosion and said at least one person had been taken to hospital earlier in the night

A 7News A reporter who spoke to authorities on the ground said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently coordinating with the Boston Police Department and that terrorism has not been ruled out.

“FBI is currently coordinating with Boston Police… Sources say it’s too early to say whether this is terrorism-related or not,” the tweet read.

The Boston Police Department told NBC Boston that the explosion occurred on campus at Holmes Hall on Leon Street and that the building was being evacuated.

Jacob Isaacs, who was in class at Holmes Hall during the evacuation, told 7News there was some confusion about what had happened when the incident happened.

“We were in class and then we saw two police officers walking through the building and as soon as we look out the window we see a fire truck with the lights on,” Issacs said.

“Our teacher says, ‘I need to see what’s going on’, and he sees the fire truck driving and there’s a police car outside and while that’s happening, the fire alarm goes off right away.

Isaacs added that they heard nothing resembling an explosion until they saw the first responders arrive.

The investigation into the incident continues and Northeastern University police are asking people to “avoid the area.”

It is still unclear where the package came from as the investigation into the matter continues.