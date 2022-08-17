Pack of wolves on the loose from Vancouver zoo when hole was ‘deliberately cut in enclosure’ 

<!–

A pack of wolves is on the loose in Vancouver after escaping from a zoo after a hole was deliberately cut in the fence to free the animals.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been forced to close after a ‘small number’ of wolves escaped from their enclosure.

Nine wolves and six cubs are normally kept there, and the zoo has said some are safe in their care, but the rest of the pack is on the run.

Police are investigating how the wolves escaped through what appeared to be a deliberate hole in the fence.

The zoo said the escape was “suspicious and believed to have been due to malicious intent.”

Police said: ‘Langley RCMP is investigating what appears to be illegal entry and vandalism.’

According to the zoo, the animals pose no danger to the public.

But the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service told CTV news that people should “keep their distance” from the animals.

The zoo said in a statement: “The Greater Vancouver Zoo is working with the Langley RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves found outside their enclosure this morning.

“This is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious and believed to be caused by malicious intent.

“Most wolves are back in the care of our animal health and welfare team. GVZoo staff continues to actively search for a small number of remaining wolves that are missing.

Langley RCMP is investigating what appears to be illegal entry and vandalism.

Zoo officials say there is no danger to the public and ask anyone who sees a wolf in the Greater Vancouver Zoo area to contact the below.

‘If you have any information, please contact The Greater Vancouver Zoo 604-856-6825 Ext. 2004 Langley RCMP 604-532-3200. BC Conservation Officer Service 1-877-952-7277.”

The Greater Vancouver Zoo previously made headlines when a black bear bit a young girl in 2019, while an employee was injured while feeding a jaguar last year.