Pacific Northwest Restaurants Struggle During Heat Wave

This year, so far, the restaurant has only closed the option of alfresco dining. Cathy Whims, the chef and an owner, said no outside seating was allowed on Tuesdays, and that “hardly anyone chose to sit outside” on Wednesdays. She also expected to close the patio on Friday and Saturday nights.

Ms Whims said it is difficult to cancel al fresco dining as it means the reservations will be lost for the many people who are still not comfortable eating indoors due to the recent Covid wave. During heat waves like this, Ms. Whims estimates sales drop 30 to 40 percent, during what is normally the busiest time of year for restaurants in Portland.

She added that energy costs also rise during periods of high heat, and that air-conditioned places “don’t have the kind of power to manage this kind of heat.”

Operating a restaurant for the past few years has been one hub after another, said Ms. Whims. “All of these decisions are unfortunately so in the moment, in the same way Covid decisions were and are.”

Double Mountain Brewery, about an hour east of Portland on the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon, serves pizza with its beers — but only if the temperatures are cooperating. The impact of this week’s heat wave was relatively minor for customers at Double Mountain, where air conditioning and cold beer can keep them cool, says Matt Swihart, the owner and brewmaster.