Pacific Northwest Engulfed by ‘Dangerous’ Heat

Summer temperatures in the Pacific Northwest tend to be in the 70s and 80s, so fewer homes and buildings are built for very hot weather, compared to other parts of the United States, making heatwaves in the region more dangerous and more difficult to tolerate. Frequent hot snaps in recent years have led to an increase in the prevalence of air conditioning, but much of the population remains at risk. A prolonged heat wave in June last year was responsible for hundreds of deaths across the region.

A major concern for officials is how people will survive the warm nights without air conditioning. The average July low in Portland is about 58 degrees, but forecasters say the temperature in the city should not fall below 70 on some nights this week. Multnomah County officials say that has happened just six times in the past ten years, and five times last year.

The heatwave in the Pacific Northwest is adding to a summer of misery across much of the United States. The northeast saw a heat wave last week and the central part of the country has had scorching temperatures for nearly two months.

After a week of highs often approaching 110 degrees, the southern and central plains will finally see some relief on Friday as a cold front moves through, bringing rain and more moderate summer weather.