Pacheco: Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

PACHECO – A pedestrian died on Wednesday after a vehicle hit them near an intersection, authorities said.

Shortly after 8:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received word of a possible collision on Marsh Road near Mobile Road involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, CHP officer James Evans said.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the roadway at Marsh and Aria Drives. Despite lifesaving efforts by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters who arrived at the scene, the person was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

The person’s identity was not immediately available to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office coroner’s office, pending notification of the next of kin.

Investigators did not immediately find the vehicle involved at the scene and did not share a description late on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call the CHP’s Contra Costa office at 925-646-4980.

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.