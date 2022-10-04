WhatsNew2Day
Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 'bleats' along to organ music

US
By Jacky

Feeling baaa-less! Pablo the Goat Goes Viral After Blowing Along To Organ Music At Worcester Cathedral’s Annual Animal Blessing Service

By MailOnline Reporter

Published: 13:27, October 4, 2022 | Updated: 15:12, October 4, 2022

Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 039bleats039 along

A hilarious singing goat has gone viral after giving a very vocal performance at an animal blessing service at Worcester Cathedral. The unlikely star – named Pablo – became a social media hit after he appeared to “bleat” along to organ music.

1664893316 864 Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 039bleats039 along

1664893316 864 Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 039bleats039 along

The cathedral last week shared a TikTok showing the animal’s vocal chops, captioning the funny clip: “POV: We think Pablo the Goat enjoyed the Animal Blessing Service.” The 30-minute ceremony takes place in September each year and is a service used to celebrate “All Creatures, Great and Small.” It has echoes of a similar service that famously happened on an episode of the Vicar Of Dibley.

1664893316 221 Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 039bleats039 along

1664893316 221 Pablo the singing goat goes viral as he 039bleats039 along

Pablo’s performance has garnered more than 1.3 million views, with social media users expressing their support. One wrote: ‘Get Pablo in the choir, though he sounds more like Billy (goat) Graham to me!’ Another said, “Don’t strangle him, he bears his testimony and I want to hear it. He should be with Britain’s Goat Talent next year.’ John Bravo joked, “No joke, Pablo’s singing isn’t half baaaad!”

His fellow farm animals seemed to watch in silence as Pablo delivered his solo

His fellow farm animals seemed to watch in silence as Pablo delivered his solo

Pablo attended the animal blessing service along with two alpacas from Atwell Farm park in Redditch, Worcestershire. His fellow farm animals seemed to watch in silence as Pablo delivered his solo. The farm later filmed an adorable video about the cathedral on its TikTok channel, in which Pablo commented on his craft.

This year, the service, led by Gogglebox star Rev Kate Bottley, was filmed for an episode of BBC Songs of Praise. Sarah Bower, spokesperson for Worcester Cathedral, said: "Pablo had a great time. He was very vocal. The response to the video was very positive. People just thought it was hilarious. Many people have also commented on the looks the animals gave him in the video. It is our most liked video on our TikTok account. It was Pablo's first visit to the animal blessing ceremony and we will definitely invite him again. We had a very good turnout at this year's blessing ceremony – it was a full house," added the cathedral spokesman.

One user writes: 'Pablo for little baby Jesus in the nativity scene this year.'

Another user adds: 'THE PABLO IN THE CHOIR.'

While this online fan writes: 'Pablo got the spirit!'

Want more stories like this from the Daily Mail? Visit our profile page here and hit the follow button above for more news you need.

