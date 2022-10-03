Pablo, the singing goat, goes viral as he ‘blows’ along to organ music

<!–

A hilarious singing goat has gone viral after it gave a very vocal performance at a blessing of the beasts service at Worcester Cathedral.

The unlikely star – named Pablo – became a social media hit after appearing to ‘bleach’ along to organ music.

The cathedral shared a TikTok showing off the animal’s vocal chops last week, captioning the hilarious clip: ‘POV: We think Pablo the Goat enjoyed the animal blessing service.’

The 30-minute ceremony takes place every year in September and is a service used to celebrate ‘All Creatures Great and Small’. It has echoes of a similar service that famously took place in an episode of Vicar Of Dibley.

Pablo’s performance has received more than 1.3 million views and social media users have shown their support.

One wrote: ‘Get Pablo in the choir even though he sounds more like Billy (goat) Graham to me!’

Another said: ‘Don’t shut him up, he’s giving his evidence and I want to hear it. He should be on Britain’s Goat Talent next year.’

John Bravo joked: ‘No kidding, Pablo’s song isn’t half baaaad!’

Another added: ‘Pablo for the little Jesus baby in the nativity this year.’

Pablo attended the animal blessing with two alpacas from the Atwell Farm park in Redditch, Worcestershire.

His other farm animals seemed to stand still as Pablo delivered his solo.

The farm later filmed an adorable video that duets the cathedral on his TikTok channelwhich saw Pablo react to his craft.

This year the service, led by Gogglebox star Rev Kate Bottley, was filmed to feature in an episode of BBC Songs of Praise.

Sarah Bower, spokeswoman for Worcester Cathedral, said: ‘Pablo really enjoyed himself. He was very vocal.

‘The video reaction has been very positive. People just found it funny.

‘Many people have also commented on the looks the animals gave him in the video. It is our most liked video on our TikTok account.

‘It was Pablo’s first visit to the animal blessing ceremony and we will definitely invite him back again without a doubt. We had a really good turnout for the blessing ceremony this year – it was a full house.’