PA Senate candidate John Fetterman did not disclose owning eight properties

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman failed to disclose eight real estate assets in his most recent personal financial disclosure.

The total value of the properties he left on his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight properties were in Braddock, Pa. Fetterman’s hometown, where he was mayor. His name is listed as owner on all on the Allegheny County website. Many of the properties appeared to be vacant lots worth between $10,000 and $20,000 that were around Fetterman’s home. One was a building worth more than $40,000.

Fetterman didn’t list any real estate assets on his most recent July 29 disclosure, but his team says he didn’t have to because they didn’t generate income and weren’t classified as investments.

“These properties do not generate income and are not investment properties, so John did not have to disclose them,” Fetterman spokesman Nicholas Gavio told DailyMail.com.

“Report property held for investment or income generation,” read the Senate Ethics Committee’s disclosure rules.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) wrote a letter obtained from DailyMail.com to Ethics Committee Chair Senator Chris Coons, D-De., and Vice-Chairman James Lankford, R-Okla., with the request to “investigate immediately” whether Fetterman has broken the law by withholding the assets from his disclosure form.

Federal law and Senate ethics rules require Senate candidates to file a financial disclosure statement that provides a “complete and complete” statement of their assets, debts, and income, as well as any position held. Candidates must report any property with a “fair market value” of $1,000 or more.

According to FACT, at least seven of the eight properties that Fetterman did not disclose were valued at more than $1,000 – although the exact market value is unknown, their estimated values ​​are $41,500, $22,100, $14,100, $10,500, $9,600, $ 9,300, $1,000 and $700.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is engaged in a highly competitive race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace retiring GOP senator Pat Toomey and possibly decide control of the upper room. The two have traded barbs in viral social media rants, including one in which Fetterman slammed Oz for calling vegetables “crudite” and Oz claimed Fetterman might not have had a stroke if he ate vegetables.

Recently, Fetterman knocked on Oz’s door saying he owns two homes, despite investing in 18 properties. The Democrat often depicts Oz as being disconnected from the state and accusing him of spending more time in his New Jersey residence.

In August, Oz was caught on video at a campaign event saying, “Well, I legitimately have two houses. But, uh, we’re building on one of those; the other I rent.’

The Daily Beast later reported that he owns 10 homes, including a 18,559-square-foot estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which has been valued at more than $36 million.

Oz clarified in a tweet that he owns ’10 properties (made public when I announced it). 2 houses,” referring to his campaign finance unveiling. The disclosure shows that he has investments in 18 properties, 10 of which are houses. The two he calls “homes” are a Pennsylvania property purchased last year and his New Jersey mansion.

A Fetterman spokesperson criticized Oz for not including the investment properties in comments to… CBS. ‘A house? A property? A real estate investment? What? dr. Oz is so out of touch that he doesn’t even understand that real people — people he claims he will fight for in Washington — don’t care about the difference,” said Emilia Rowland, the spokesperson.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and took three months off the campaign trail, and lately, Oz allies have been asking questions about whether he’s healthy enough to run as a U.S. Senator.

Above is a top view of Mehmet Ozs Louwana’s real estate in Palm Beach, Florida

On Tuesday, even the Washington Post editors criticized Fetterman for his refusal to debate Oz before the election and called on him to release his health records for an independent review.

“Fetterman is seemingly reluctant to commit to solid debate data,” the paper wrote. “And that disturbing attitude has raised the question of whether he, still recovering from a massive stroke, is fit to serve in the Senate.”

“Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make a proper judgment about whether he can handle such a demanding job,” the Post added. “We have called for full disclosure of health records of candidates for federal positions in both parties, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and believe that Mr. Fetterman should release his medical records for independent review.”

Fetterman promised a debate last week but did not say when or where it would be.