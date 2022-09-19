P-plater behind the wheel in crash killing five teenagers on suicide watch in jail

The teenage driver of a ute that crashed into a tree and killed five of his friends is on suicide watch in jail while his lawyers await a psychologist’s report and urge him to speed up his release from prison.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel when his Nissan ute crashed into a tree just before 8pm on September 6 in Buxton, south-west Sydney, killing three girls and two boys from Picton High School, aged between 14 and 16. came to life.

The P-plater was charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was initially denied bail at Picton Local Court on September 8.

Edwards’ lawyers told the NSW Supreme Court on Monday that the teen had been on suicide watch at Silverwater Prison since September 8 and that a report from prison psychologists would be released before the end of the week.

Registrar George Galanis was urged to secure the bail request ‘as early as possible’ and has now noted it to be heard on October 14, saying: ‘I am aware of the nature of the case and its seriousness’.

The application came as the last of the funerals as Summer Williams, 14, and Antonio Desisto, 16, were to be held, following an emotional goodbye late last week to Tyrese Bechard, 15, Lily van de Putte, 15, and Gabriella McLennan, 14.

Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the lone survivor of the crash and has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death

Edwards was behind the wheel when his Nissan ute crashed into a tree in Buxton, southwest Sydney, killing five friends from Picton High School

Remnants of a green P-plate were seen where the five teenagers died in a car accident

During his first bail application, the court learned that Edwards had previously committed speeding offenses, which resulted in his driver’s license being revoked on two separate occasions.

Police will claim that officers obtained footage of the teens in the car the hour before the crash, killing the five teens, four of whom were Picton High School students.

Antonio Desisto had graduated from Picton High School to apprentice as a carpenter, while Edwards had left school more than a year earlier.

Edwards’ local court hearing last week learned that earlier the same night, about an hour before the fatal crash, he had been filmed in a Snapchat clip aggressively turning the wheel of the vehicle and swerving at 90 km/h.

Court documents claim that during the video, one of the alleged victims can be heard from the back seat: ‘We’re leaving, because’.

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

Tyrell Edwards has been on suicide watch at Silverwater Prison (above) since Sept. 8 and a psychological report is due, court heard

Friends of the five students who died on September 6 visited the crash site a day later

Tyrell Edwards’ parents attended their son’s first court hearing in Picton, southwestern Sydney, last week, where he was denied bail on five charges of dangerous driving resulting in death

Edwards appeared expressionless in court last week via video link from police cells, sitting with his hands clasped together wearing a black hoodie.

Magistrate Mark Douglass said the decision to refuse bail “wasn’t easy” but he had taken Edwards’ driving history into consideration.

“Given the egregious breach of trust, given the egregious violation of traffic rules that police say took place, this court has no confidence that this particular individual, given the history I have explained, would meet the bail conditions that the court had in this particular case.” case has been made. on time,” said Mr. Douglass.

Edwards, who worked as a labourer, has a history of anxiety and was “traumatized” by the incident, the court heard.

Edwards, who has no previous criminal history, was taken to the Silverwater Correctional Complex where he will receive mental health care while in custody.

For confidential crisis support, contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, lifeline.org.au

Gabriella McLennan is pictured on the left with her best friend, Lily van de Putte. They died together in the car accident

Antonio Desisto (pictured right) and Summer Williams (left) also died in the car accident on September 6