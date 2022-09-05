P-plater crushes colleague’s leg after pinning him against the wall with Bennelong Event Hire truck

<!–

A 19-year-old man from an exclusive event and rental company has suffered serious injuries after his colleague pushed him against a wall with his truck.

The young man, who works for Sydney-based company Bennelong Event Hire, was setting up an event Monday morning when he was caught behind the company’s reversing truck.

Police arrived first at Lord Howe St’s home in Dover Heights, eastern Sydney, and immediately made a tourniquet – a medical device used to apply pressure to a limb to stop blood flow – to to help the man’s shattered leg.

Located in one of Sydney’s most exclusive suburbs, Lord Howe St runs parallel to the famous cliffs of Dover Heights, which offer stunning views of the city’s skyline.

Intensive care ambulance personnel stabilized the man before he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old suffered a suspected complex fracture and significant injuries to his leg.

It appears that the driver, who holds a provisional P2 license in New South Wales, reversed the lorry, unaware that his colleague was behind the vehicle.

The two men work for Bennelong Event Hire, an event company that specializes in high-quality, customized and unique corporate events, private events and weddings.

NSW Police said they are investigating the incident.

“Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command officials attended and assisted a man with serious leg injuries,” police said.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in serious condition.

“Safework NSW has been notified.”

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Bennelong Event Hire for comment.