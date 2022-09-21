P-plate driver is KILLED after a horror crash on his Domino’s pizza delivery run

<!–

A teenager is killed in a car accident while delivering a pizza, while bystanders relive the moment they found the “smoking wreckage” of his vehicle.

Alex Edwards, 18, was killed at 9.15pm on Saturday when his Toyota Yaris crashed into a tree on Somerset Drive while delivering Dominos in Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast.

A woman who lives near the crash site said she heard a woman screaming as she stood by the mangled vehicle.

“She just yelled no, no, no over and over,” the locals told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Alex Edwards (pictured), 18, was killed on Saturday when his car went off the road at about 9.15pm

Alex Edwards, 18, was killed when his Toyota Yaris hit a tree while delivering pizza (pictured)

“I assume it was the boy’s mother. The one who died.’

“There was a loud buzz when the boy’s foot was still on the accelerator,” the resident added.

“I ran in and called the ambulance and the driver was still alive at the time.”

The victim’s heartbroken parents were on the scene Monday, reading cards from floral tributes and items found at the base of the tree he struck, including a P-plate.

“We never expected something like this to happen to our son,” Alex’s father said.

Friends have paid tribute online, leaving photos and flowers at the crash site (pictured)

His mother broke down on the grass in tears as she read the emotional notes on the spot: “You will be missed for a long time. You never failed to put a smile on all our faces.”

She was later seen comforted by a local resident of the street.

Friends have posted heartfelt tributes to the teen online and left photos on the side of the road where he died.

“Rest in peace Alex, you will be missed by all,” a friend wrote.

“I’ll always remember our lessons together,” said another.

A local on Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba (pictured) said there have been nine crashes on her ‘just yards’ from her home

The two passengers, both 17, managed to crawl out of the wreckage, bloodied and bruised, but without significant injuries. They were treated at the Gold Coast Hospital over the weekend.

A neighbor said the spot was notorious for car accidents and she had seen nine of them just yards from her front door.

“We had cars overturned just outside our driveway and one person even crashed through our gate… we asked LNP State MP Ros Bates to install a guardrail (and luckily she did.”

The road has a speed limit of 70 km/h and it has not been confirmed whether speed was a factor in the accident.

An investigation by the Queensland Police Force is underway.