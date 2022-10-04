P-plate driver in horror Buxton ute smash to walk from jail after applying for bail

Alarming new details of the horror that killed five teenagers in Buxton have emerged as the teenage driver is released from prison on house arrest.

18-year-old Tyrell Edwards wore prison green and sported a mustache and goatee as Judge Robert Beech-Jones granted him bail under strict conditions to live with parents and not have contact with anyone under 18 unless in the company of his mother.

Edwards’ eyes dropped as the court heard startling details of what happened just before Edwards crashed into two trees on September 6.

Judge Beech-Jones said that after crossing the wrong side of the road at East Parade in Buxton, it “rotated clockwise before colliding with the first tree which then caused it to rotate anti-clockwise before colliding with the other tree”.

The judge said this had happened as a result of Edwards ‘aggressively swerving’ as he drove with an unrestrained passenger in the back of the helmet.

He said Edwards had filmed himself doing it an hour before the fatal crash at 8pm and had apparently ‘tried the same manoeuvre’ just before the tragedy.

Tyrell Edwards will be released on bail to live with his parents (above) and is effectively under house arrest, unable to leave without the company of his mother Renee

The court heard that at about At 7.30pm, half an hour before the death, Edwards had driven close to another vehicle and ‘then accelerated away’.

Among Edwards’ bail conditions are that he has a curfew, does not leave his parents’ home unless in the company of his mother, does not drink alcohol and does not get behind the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

A prison psychologist’s report submitted in the 18-year-old’s release application said he had an ‘introverted nature’, was a ‘moderately high risk of suicide’ and had survivor’s guilt, shame and was aware of the ‘stigma he would face for. in custody and in the community’.

Justice Beech-Jones notes that the five offenses Edwards is charged with carry a maximum sentence of ten years and that he faces a long sentence, ‘it appears that (his) sentence has already begun’.

Remains of a green P plate at the scene on a road in Buxton where the five teenagers died in a car crash

John van der Putte touches the outside of the hearse carrying his daughter Lily, 15, in a final farewell at her funeral on September 16 during a week of gut-wrenching emotions for the crash families

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel when his Nissan ute smashed into a tree in Buxton, in Sydney's south-west, just before 8pm on 6 September – the accident killed three girls and two boys from Picton High School, aged between 14 and 16.

P-plate was charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death and was initially refused bail at Picton Local Court on September 8.

This was like the last of the funerals for Summer Williams, 14, and Antonio Desisto, 16, held last month, after a week of emotional goodbyes for Tyrese Bechard, 15, Lily van de Putte, 15, and Gabriella McLennan, 14 . . .

Gabriella McLennan, 14, is carried from the church after an emotional farewell by family and friends during a week of funerals for the five young crash victims

Police will claim officers have obtained footage of the teenagers inside the car in the hour before the crash, which killed the five teenagers, four of whom were Picton High School students.

Antonio Desisto had graduated from Picton High School to start an apprenticeship as a carpenter, whereas Edwards had left school more than a year earlier.

Court documents claim that during the phone video, one of the alleged victims can be heard saying from the backseat, “we’re gonna spin out, cuz.”

In an interview with officers, Edwards allegedly told police that his steering wheel began to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

Friends of the five students killed on September 6 visited the crash site a day after the many killed

Appearing expressionless in court via video link from police cells, Edwards sat with his hands folded while wearing a black hoodie.

Judge Mark Douglass said the decision to refuse bail was ‘not easy’ but he had taken into account Edwards’ driving history.

“Given the gross breach of trust, given the flagrant breach of the road rules that the police allege took place, this court has no confidence that this particular individual, given the history I have explained, would comply with the bail conditions that the court have set for this particular person time, said Mr Douglass.

Edwards, who worked as a labourer, has a history of anxiety and was left ‘traumatised’ by the incident, the court heard.

Edwards, who has no prior criminal history, was taken to the Silverwater Correctional Complex, where he will receive mental health support while in custody.

For confidential crisis support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, lifeline.org.au

Gabriella McLennan is pictured on the left with her best friend, Lily van de Putte. They died together in the car accident

Antonio Desisto (pictured right) and Summer Williams (left) also died in the September 6 car crash