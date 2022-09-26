P-plate driver in black Honda Accord wanted for hit-and-run involving Saad Maqdasi . perished

Police hunt P-plate driver who killed father of four in hit-and-run

Police are looking for the P-plate driver who murdered a beloved father of four in a brutal daylight hit-and-run in western Sydney.

Saad Maqdasi Hanna was trying to cross Sackville Street in Fairfield Monday morning when he was mowed down by a black Honda Accord with green P plates.

CCTV footage from the gas station across the street shows the father’s last moments, smoking a cigarette while waiting for a break in traffic.

The vehicle can then be seen turning onto the main road before driving away after the collision.

Witnesses tried to help Mr. Hanna, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police believe the father was hit by the Honda at 5:46 a.m. on a busy road that locals say is a hotspot for speeding.

Friends and family were on site Monday to comfort.

“You just feel sad. He’s going to work tomorrow morning and that just happens to him out of the blue,” friend Michael told Nine News.

“Honestly, I’ve known the man for a long time, he’s a really nice guy – he has a family, four kids. It’s very sad.’

Police have released CCTV footage of the crash site in an effort to locate the driver.

They are urging anyone driving in the area between 5:45 AM and 5:50 AM on Monday morning, especially drivers with dashcam footage.

“The driver must turn himself in to the nearest police station,” Detective Inspector Jason Hogan told reporters.