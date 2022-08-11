P Diddy enjoys a leisurely lunch with a bevy of bikini-clad beauties in Italy

P Diddy looked as neat as ever as he enjoyed lunch with some glamorous companions in Nerano, Italy on Thursday.

The musician, 52, cuts a stylish figure in a cream fedora hat, worn with a summer shirt and chinos as he chats with a bevy of beauties while enjoying a meal.

The star, real name Sean Combs, looked cheerful as he enjoyed a break from his hectic schedule while eating and drinking with friends.

Diddy chatted with a glamorous brunette sitting next to him at the table while the group enjoyed cocktails.

Diddy recently confirmed his romance with rapper Yung Miami. 28 after a year of speculation.

The confession came in the first episode of the Caresha Please podcast, hosted by his girlfriend and produced by his own platform, Revolt.

Diddy brutally described the relationship, noting that he and the music artist are “going on a date.”

The revealing answer came after he first answered the question “what’s your relationship status?” by saying, ‘I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking time for life.’

“We’re dating. We’re going to have dates. We’re friends,” he explained. “We’re going to exotic locations. We’re having great times.’

What’s more, he also said exactly what he likes about the rap star: “You’re one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself. You are a great mother and a great friend. We’re just having fun.’

Rumors that the two were first dating made the rounds last summer when they were spotted holding hands at an amazing birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Caresha added fuel to the fire when she shared a video clip while sitting on Diddy’s lap sipping a bottle of tequila.

Diddy shares three children with the late Kim Porter: Christian, twins 24 and 14, Jessie James, and D’Lila Star.

He is also the father of son Justin Combs, 28, with Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman.

Other past relationships include Jennifer Lopez, 52, and singer Cassie Ventura, 34, with whom he was in a relationship from 2007 to 2018.

At one point, it was rumored that he was also in love with Lori Harvey, 25.

Yung Miami was previously in a relationship with Kodak Black. She has a son named Jai Malik Wiggins, Jr., seven, and a daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, two.