Ozzy Osbourne says he’ll move back to UK with Sharon because he ‘doesn’t want to die’ in America

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he plans to move back to the UK with his wife Sharon because he “don’t want to die in crazy America”.

The 73-year-old singer, who has lived in Beverly Hills for more than 25 years, claimed that “everything was ridiculously ridiculous” in the United States and highlighted the history of school shootings in the country.

Together with his music manager, wife Sharon, 69, he would move into their 120-year-old Grade II listed Buckinghamshire staple Welders House.

He told The Observer: ‘I’m tired of people being killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

Despite California’s Forest Lawn Cemetery being the favorite burial place of celebrities like Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy, and Bette Davis, Ozzy made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to follow suit.

He continued: ‘I am English. I want to be back. But if I say that, if my wife said we should go and live in Timbuktu, then I’ll go. But no, it’s just time for me to come home.’

Ignoring any speculation that the move could have been aided by Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease, Sharon added, “It’s not the United States of America at all. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s a very strange place to live now.’

The Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham earlier this month for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony – just two months after ‘life-changing surgery’.

Ozzy revealed in an interview with The sun earlier this month, he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

The hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and that same year suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery that left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been told, ‘You have a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a terrible butcher. I was left in agony.’

Speaking of the impact his health issues had on his beloved wife Sharon, he said, “I’ve never slept so badly for so long. It breaks Sharon’s heart to see me like this, but I’ll be back on tour if it kills me.’

Ozzy’s last tour show was in December 2018, where he performed at Ozzfest in Inglewood as part of the farewell tour, No More Tours II.

Further stages of the tour were canceled in 2019 and 2019 due to his health and the pandemic. The tour will resume in 2023.

This year, the rock icon has had two surgeries, the most recent taking place in June, with Ozzy saying, ‘Thank goodness I’ve found the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal issues.

“He had to cut nerves and you have to take bloody nerve pain pills, but I’m getting better.”

Ozzy added that he is undergoing physical therapy to ensure he is back in top shape while working on his 13th studio album.

The star added that his doctor had told him he had the ‘mildest ever’ form of Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson’s disease – and revealed that he doesn’t tremble at all.

It comes after Ozzy was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life.”

Ozzy had not performed in Germany since November 28, 2020 due to recovery.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health, “I like seeing people, you know.

“That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.”

He revealed that he is on the mend, adding: “I’m coming. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Ozzy said after undergoing surgery in June, “I am now home from the hospital recovering comfortably.

“I certainly feel the love and support from all my fans and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

His wife Sharon shared a message on her Twitter account a day after the surgery to thank her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer.

She also made a point of writing, “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!”