Ozzy Osbourne reveals he swore off taking acid after talking to a horse

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he vowed never to take acid again after talking to a horse for an hour in a field.

The rocker, 73, was convinced that at the end of their conversation the mammal was telling him to fuck off, and from that point on he decided to avoid the class A drug.

The former Black Sabbath frontman – who has battled drug and alcohol abuse – said, “At the time, people in America loved to smear your drinks with acid. I didn’t care,” said the Daily star.

Revelation: Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he vowed never to use acid again after talking to a horse for an hour in a field

‘I used to take handfuls of tablets at once. The end came when we got back to England. I took 10 tablets of acid and then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour.

“Finally the horse turned and told me to fuck off. That was it for me.’

Earlier this week, Ozzy revealed he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

The Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham this week for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony – just two months after ‘life-changing surgery’.

Comeback: Earlier this week, Ozzy revealed he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019 (pictured at the Commonwealth Games)

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and that same year suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his quad bike accident in 2003.

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery that left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’.

Speak with The sun of the aftermath of his first surgery, he said, “I’ve been told, ‘You have a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a terrible butcher. I was left in agony.’

Speaking of the impact his health issues had on his beloved wife Sharon, 69, he said: ‘I’ve never slept so badly for so long. It breaks Sharon’s heart to see me like this, but I’ll be back on tour if it kills me.’

Struggle: He underwent spinal surgery in 2019, which left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’ after a horror fall (photo 2020)

Ozzy’s last tour show was in December 2018, where he performed at Ozzfest in Inglewood as part of the farewell tour, No More Tours II.

Further stages of the tour were canceled in 2019 and 2019 due to his health and the pandemic. The tour will resume in 2023.

This year, the rock icon has had two surgeries, the most recent taking place in June, with Ozzy saying, ‘Thank goodness I’ve found the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal issues. He had to cut nerves and you have to take bloody nerve pain pills, but I’m getting better.’

Ozzy added that he is undergoing physical therapy to ensure he is back in top shape while working on his 13th studio album.

The star added that his doctor had told him he had the ‘mildest ever’ form of Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson’s disease – and revealed that he doesn’t tremble at all.

The star praised his wife and children, including pregnant daughter Kelly, for having him call producer Andrew Watt, who was working on his last two albums.

A delighted Ozzy stunned his fans when he returned to the podium at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Monday with the star saying ‘it doesn’t get any better than that’.

Comeback: A delighted Ozzy stunned his fans when he returned to the podium at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Monday with the star saying ‘it doesn’t get any better than that’

It comes after Ozzy was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life.”

Ozzy has not performed in Germany since November 28, 2020 due to recovery.

Speak with Entertainment tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health, “I like seeing people, you know. That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.’

He revealed that he is on the mend, adding: “I’m coming. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Sweet: His supportive wife Sharon also attended the Commonwealth Games

Ozzy said after undergoing surgery in June, “I am now home from the hospital recovering comfortably.

“I certainly feel the love and support from all my fans and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

His wife Sharon, 69, shared a message on her Twitter account a day after the surgery thanking her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer.

She also made a point of writing, “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!”