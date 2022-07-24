Ozzy Osbourne reveals first gift he plans to give daughter Kelly’s first child while at Comic-Con

Ozzy Osbourne has been in promo mode prior to the release of his 13th solo studio album, which is a great sign considering he just had major surgery last month.

And while the legendary rocker was eager to reveal details about the record titled Patient Number 9 over the weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego, he nearly got dizzy when he heard about daughter Kelly Osbourne’s death. pregnancy.

“Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” Ozzy, 73, told entertainment tonight, before also revealing that his youngest daughter is now six months pregnant.

This will be the first child for both Kelly, 37, and her partner, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, 45, who confirmed their romance last February after being friends for more than two decades.

As for Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne, they are eager to meet what will be their fifth grandchild. In fact, the self-described Prince Of Darkness has already picked out the first gift he plans to give to the little one.

“The first thing I’m going to buy is a microphone,” the proud grandfather said.

Over the years, Kelly and Sid developed a friendship dating back to the late 1990s. But over time, their relationship slowly turned into a romance.

‘After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we’ve ended up!’ wrote the Fashion Police alum in a February 2022 Instagram post.

Kelly would eventually be candid about her pregnancy by posting a photo of herself having an ultrasound on Instagram on May 12.

“I know I’ve been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I’d tell you all why,” she began, adding, “I’m over the moon to announce that I’m going to be a mommy. To say I’m happy doesn’t quite cut it. I’m ecstatic!’

She also shared a second photo that shows her lying by a pool, admiring the different images of the ultrasound.

Wilson, 45, also posted one of the sonogram images to his Instagram, along with some emojis.

Just over two weeks after she revealed the news of her impending bundle of joy, Kelly celebrated a year of being clean and sober, where she again referred to the joy of becoming a mother soon.

‘What a difference a year can make!’ she gushed. “If you had told me 365 days ago that I would be sober and happy and about to be a mom, I would have laughed in your face. Life is really great when you do the work. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!’

Over the weekend at Comic-Con, Ozzy also told fans about his health, describing the Paranoid rocker as “amazing.”

“I like people, you know,” Ozzy continued. “That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’ll get there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Ozzy was joined by Todd McFarlane to unveil the artwork for their limited edition special and the McFarlane-designed Ozzy comic book included with the purchase of his new album, Patient Number 9, which is out September 9.

The Crazy Train singer has had a number of health issues in recent years, including major surgery last month, hand surgery in 2018, and a severe upper respiratory infection and a fall that required neck surgery in 2019.

The following year, Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003.