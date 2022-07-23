Ozzy Osbourne is in high spirits as he poses with Todd McFarlane at Comic-Con International

Ozzy Osbourne made an appearance at Comic-Con International’s second day, which was held in San Diego on Friday.

The 73-year-old singer was pictured with comic industry mainstay Todd McFarlane, with whom he recently collaborated on a comic book titled Patient Number 9.

The artist’s outing also took place several months before the planned release of his forthcoming studio album of the same name.

Osbourne chose to wear a black shirt under a matching jacket during his time at Comic-Con.

The Black Sabbath frontman also wore round-frame sunglasses with a blue tint.

His wife, Sharon, was also present, wearing a lavender jacket over a white shirt.

The reality TV personality contrasted the lighter shades of her clothing with large black sunglasses.

Osbourne previously announced that Patient Number 9, which would serve as his 13th solo album, was in the works last month.

The title track for the record was also made available to the public after the announcement.

The record will feature appearances from musicians such as Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith and Eric Clapton, as well as his frequent collaborators Zakk Wylde and Tommy Iommi.

Patient number 9 is currently scheduled to be released on September 9.

The music video for the song, which also featured Jeff Beck, featured several artworks produced by McFarlane.

The comic book industry powerhouse previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the impressive nature of the song’s visuals.

He stated that during the video’s development process, he and his collaborators wanted to “make this as rambunctious and illogical as possible, and… let’s see what happens when we kind of spread it out to the public.”

He also hinted at other collaborations with Osbourne, stating, “There must be a few more surprises in the pipeline. We’re brewing a few things.’

Osbourne’s outing took place just a few weeks after undergoing major surgery.

According to Page sixThe singer’s doctors would have to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” during the procedure.

Sharon, 69, shared a message on her Twitter account the day after surgery to thank her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer.

She also wrote, “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!”