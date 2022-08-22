Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon share a kiss in Hawaii after opening up about his health

Ozzy Osbourne is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Hawaii with his wife Sharon after speaking candidly about his struggles with his health.

On Sunday, Sharon, 69, shared with fans a photo of the couple kissing in a pool as they opened their holiday album.

Rocker Ozzy, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, revealed earlier this month, doctors said he could have been paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

A well-deserved break: Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon shared a kiss on Sunday while on vacation in Hawaii

His Hawaii breakthrough also comes after the Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham earlier this month for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony – just two months after ‘life-changing surgery’.

In the image Sharon posted, Ozzy went shirtless and wore his hair in a bun while sharing a hug with his wife of 40.

Sharon kept the sun safe in a beige beach hat and sunglasses and donned a black bathing suit.

She captioned her Instagram post with a red love heart and palm tree emoji and also shared a video of a beautiful sunset the couple had watched together the day before.

Vacation mode: Sharon also shared a video of a beautiful sunset the couple had watched together in Hawaii the day before

Ozzy revealed in an interview with The sun earlier this month, he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

The hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and that same year suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery that left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’.

Doing his thing: His Hawaii breakthrough also comes after the Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the podium in his hometown of Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games earlier this month

He told The Sun: “I’ve been told, ‘You have a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a terrible butcher. I was left in agony.’

Speaking of the impact his health issues had on his beloved wife Sharon, he said, “I’ve never slept so badly for so long. It breaks Sharon’s heart to see me like this, but I’ll be back on tour if it kills me.’

Ozzy’s last tour show was in December 2018, where he performed at Ozzfest in Inglewood as part of the farewell tour, No More Tours II.

Further stages of the tour were canceled in 2019 and 2019 due to his health and the pandemic. The tour will resume in 2023.

Health struggles: Ozzy revealed in a new interview earlier this month that he was told he could be paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019 (pictured most recently with wife Sharon and daughter Kelly, left)

This year, the rock icon has had two surgeries, the most recent taking place in June, with Ozzy saying, ‘Thank goodness I’ve found the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal issues.

“He had to cut nerves and you have to take bloody nerve pain pills, but I’m getting better.”

Ozzy added that he is undergoing physical therapy to ensure he is back in top shape while working on his 13th studio album.

The star added that his doctor had told him he had the ‘mildest ever’ form of Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson’s disease – and revealed that he doesn’t tremble at all.

Bye? Ozzy’s last tour show was in December 2018, where he performed at Ozzfest in Inglewood as part of the farewell tour, No More Tours II

It comes after Ozzy was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life.”

Ozzy had not performed in Germany since November 28, 2020 due to recovery.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health, “I like seeing people, you know.

“That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.”

Gratitude: Ozzy was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life”

He revealed that he is on the mend, adding: “I’m coming. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Ozzy said after undergoing surgery in June, “I am now home from the hospital recovering comfortably.

“I certainly feel the love and support from all my fans and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

His wife Sharon shared a message on her Twitter account a day after the surgery to thank her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer.

She also wrote, “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!”