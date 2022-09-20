Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon had wild fight after he laced her meal with ‘black hash’

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have had a wild feud they once had after he spiked her dinner with “black hash” marijuana.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 73, and The Talk star Sharon, 69, revealed that the drug made her so “violent” that she threw a phone at his face during the altercation.

Speak with Zane Lowe for Apple MusicSharon explains: “He made me a stew with some s**t in it.”

“I never fucking did it,” Ozzy joked cheekily, before admitting that he’d laced her meal with “black hash.”

“She throws the phone at me and it goes right in my face,” Ozzy said with a laugh.

Sharon said the drug drove her so “crazy” that she slammed the late Randy Rhoads’ guitar against the wall.

“Randy’s guitar was there and I picked it up and slammed it against the wall,” she said.

‘It drove me mad. It drove me crazy and it was you who did it,” she said as Ozzy laughed.

Hash is a dark red to black material from the cannabis plant, a potent form of the drug.

In 2011, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Ozzy admitted that his mind is so ravaged by drink and drugs that he can’t even remember when his first child was born.

Years of drug addiction prevent him from remembering important life events, such as the time he tried to strangle his wife Sharon in 1989 after drinking four bottles of vodka.

Over the years, he went to rehab more than 10 times, and he estimates there were 40 to 50 other attempts at sobriety that lasted just a few days, months at the most.

Meanwhile, rocker Ozzy, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. That same year, he suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery that left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’.

Earlier this month he said: The sun that doctors said he could have been paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been told, ‘You have a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a terrible butcher. I was left in agony.’

Speaking of the impact his health issues had on his beloved wife Sharon, he said, “I’ve never slept so badly for so long. It breaks Sharon’s heart to see me like this, but I’ll be back on tour if it kills me.’