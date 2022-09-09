Ozzy Osbourne, 73, supported by wife Sharon, 69, in performance at LA Rams game after major surgery

Ozzy Osbourne made a triumphant appearance on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, playing a few songs during halftime of the NFL season opener, just months after undergoing “life-changing surgery” in June.

The rocker, 73, took the stage for his first American appearance in four years during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, while his wife Sharon, 69, watched.

During the broadcast of the performance, NBC broadcaster Maria Taylor introduced Osbourne as he performed the song Patient Number 9, before returning to a rerun of halftime.

The rock legend also played his classic Crazy Train with Zakk Wylde. He was also flanked by musicians such as drummer Tommy Clufetos, bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Andrew Watt.

Some viewers were displeased that the NBC broadcast only featured a cursory recording of Osbourne’s outing.

“NBC thinks we’d rather hear a recap of the first half than Ozzy Osbourne’s performance is…mysterious,” one user wrote, while another said: “WHEN OZZY OSBOURNE PERFORMS LIVE AT THE BUILDING UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU CUT FOR TONY DUNGY TO HEAR HIS THOUGHT ABOUT SOMETHING.’

One user said: ‘NBC is absolutely bummed for not showing Ozzy Osbourne on the halftime show.’

Sharon was emotional when she saw Ozzy take the stage from the sidelines

Osbourne performed at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games last month, held at Alexander Stadium in his home city of Birmingham, England.

Osbourne’s performance came ahead of the release of his new album, Patient Number 9, which featured appearances from Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Osbourne also plans to return to TV screens with his wife Sharon in a new 10-episode reality series called Home to Roost – which focuses on their journey back to the UK

Last month, Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, took the UK stage for the first time since having surgery in June. He was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life.”

The rock icon was in his element during the rest at the location

Along with Parkinson’s and an attack of Covid, Ozzy has dealt with the effects of a brutal quad bike accident in 2003

He suffered a neck injury, which was later exacerbated by a fall in 2019 that put 15 screws in his back

Prior to the performance, the rocker had not performed in Germany since November 28, 2020 due to recovery.

Thursday night lighting? The LA Rams announced the halftime gig via Twitter, as they wrote: ‘Ready to rock for Thursday night football’

The performance brought to an end the Commonwealth games in which Australia topped the medal table, while in second place England had their most successful games ever. And from the end of one game and the beginning of another season, the star seems to be in full swing again.

Speak with Entertainment tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health, “I like seeing people, you know. That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.’

He revealed that he is on the mend, adding: “I’m coming. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Fans: Twitter users were quick to show their enthusiasm for the performance, as one wrote: ‘LA loves Ozzy!!!!’ while another wrote: ‘true legend’

Family: Ozzy is also returning to TV screens alongside his wife Sharon in a new 10-episode reality series called Home to Roost – which focuses on their journey back to the UK

Sweet: His supportive wife Sharon also attended the Commonwealth Games