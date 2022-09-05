Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is set to open the 2022 NFL season with a half-time performance

Ozzy Osbourne kicks off this year’s NFL season on Thursday with a halftime appearance during the Los Angeles Rams v Buffalo Bills game.

The 73-year-old rocker will perform at the opening match in his first US performance in four years, just months after undergoing “life-changing surgery” in June.

It comes after returning to the podium last month when he performed at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony, held at Alexander Stadium in his home city of Birmingham.

The musician, which will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium, will perform a multi-song medley during the performance.

The U.S. football season kicks off with Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game, before it ends in early 2023.

The Los Angeles Rams announced the halftime performance on Twitter, as they wrote, “Ready to rock for Thursday night football.”

And fans were quick to show their enthusiasm for the performance, as one wrote, “LA loves Ozzy!!!!” while another wrote: ‘true legend’.

Ozzy’s performance will precede the release of his new album, Patient Number 9, due out a day later.

The new album will feature appearances from Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Robert Trujillo of Metallica and the late Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters.

While he also plans to return to TV screens with his wife Sharon in a new 10-episode reality series called Home to Roost – which focuses on their journey back to the UK.

Last month, Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, took the UK stage for the first time since having surgery in June.

He was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called “major surgery” that “would define the rest of his life.”

Along with Parkinson’s and an attack from Covid, Ozzy has dealt with the aftermath of a brutal quad bike accident in 2003.

He suffered a neck injury, which was later exacerbated by a fall in 2019 that put 15 screws into his back.

Family:Ozzy is also returning to TV screens alongside his wife Sharon in a new 10-episode reality series called Home to Roost – which focuses on their journey back to the UK

Prior to the performance, the rocker had not performed in Germany since November 28, 2020 due to recovery.

The performance brought to an end the Commonwealth games in which Australia topped the medal table, while England had their most successful games ever in second place.

And from the end of one game and the beginning of another season, the star seems to be in full swing again.

Speak with Entertainment tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health, “I like seeing people, you know. That was the hardest of the last three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.’

He revealed that he is on the mend, adding: “I’m coming. It’s a slow climb back, you know?’

Sweet: His supportive wife Sharon also attended the Commonwealth Games