Ozone hole grows this year, but still shrinking in general

The Ozone Hole of 2019. Credit: NASA



The Antarctic ozone hole last week reached a moderately large size — larger than the size of North America — for the third straight year, but experts say it is still generally shrinking despite recent spikes due to cold weather at high altitudes.

The ozone hole peaked at more than 10 million square miles (26.4 million square kilometers) on October 5, the largest since 2015. according to NASA. Scientists say that because of the cooler-than-normal temperatures in the southern polar regions at 7 to 12 miles high (12 to 20 kilometers) where the ozone hole is, conditions are ripe for ozone-devouring chlorine chemicals.

“The general trend is improvement. It’s a bit worse this year because it was a bit colder this year,” said NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Chief Earth Scientist Paul Newman, who monitors ozone depletion. “All data says ozone is recovering.”

Just looking at the maximum ozone hole size, especially in October, can be misleading, said top ozone scientist Susan Solomon of MIT.

“Ozone depletion starts LATER and it takes LONGER to reach the maximum hole and the holes tend to be shallower” in September, which is the key month to look at ozone recovery, not October, Solomon said in an e-mail on Thursday. mail.

Chlorine and bromine chemicals high in the atmosphere eat on Earth’s protective ozone layer. Cold weather creates clouds that release the chemicals, Newman said. The colder, the more clouds, the bigger the ozone hole.

Climate change science says heat-trapping carbon from the combustion of coal, oil and natural gas makes the Earth’s surface warmer, but the upper stratosphere, above the heat trap, gets cooler, Newman said. However, the ozone hole is slightly lower than the region thought to be cooled by climate change, he said. Other scientists and research do linking cooling in the environment to climate change.

“The fact that the stratosphere is showing signs of cooling due to climate change is a concern,” said University of Leeds atmospheric scientist Martyn Chipperfield. The concern is that climate change and efforts to reduce the ozone hole are becoming intertwined.

Decades ago, atmospheric chemists noticed that chlorine and bromine were increasing in the atmosphere, warning of massive damage to crops, food shortages and a massive rise in skin cancer if nothing was done. In 1987, the world agreed to a landmark treaty, the Montreal Protocol, which banned ozone-depleting chemicals, often hailed as an environmental success story.

It’s a slow process because one of the most important ozone-depleting chemicals, CFC11, can remain in the atmosphere for decades, Newman said. Studies also show that airborne CFC11 levels rose a few years ago with scientists suspecting factories in China.

Chlorine levels are down nearly 30% from their peak 20 years ago, Newman said. If these cool temperatures had occurred with chlorine levels from the year 2000 “it would have been a very, very big hole, much, much bigger than it is now.”

It’s the third consecutive year of an ozone hole peaking at more than 24.8 million square kilometers (9.5 million square miles), which Solomon called highly unusual and worthy of additional study.

Brian Toon of the University of Colorado points to major fires in Australia and the injection of huge amounts of water from the submarine volcanic eruption in January as new phenomena that could have consequences.

