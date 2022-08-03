OzLotto winner numbers: Meet the NSW couple who just won $20million

An Australian couple turned overnight multi-millionaire after winning $20 million in an OzLotto draw

The NSW players had the only winning ticket from the first division of Oz Lotto’s 1485 draw – taking home approximately $20,034,030.85.

The Southern Tablelands players said they were no longer Aussie fighters.

“I’m in tears, mate. Every time I think I’m okay, the waterworks start again,” the man said.

“I don’t even know what to do with myself.”

“We’ve always been Australian fighters. But no more, I think.’

An Australian couple became overnight multi-millionaires after winning $20 million in an OzLotto drawing. Pictured is a stock photo of a man holding an Oz Lotto ticket

“I went to the store this morning to check my ticket and the team member looked at me in shock,” he said.

“He said, ‘Maybe you should sit down, mate.'”

The man also revealed his incredible plan for the money.

I can’t wait to share it with my family. I will set everyone up and make sure they have nothing to worry about,” he said.

The couple joked that they wouldn’t make it to office to resign after their huge win.

‘Retirement beckons. I’m not sure we’ll get back to work at this rate.” they said.

“Maybe we’ll run away!”

The golden numbers of the lucky winners were 22, 42, 38, 33, 27, 23, 39, while the additional numbers were 4 and 37 and 20.