Oz Lotto winner revealed: Bloke wakes up to $30 million phone call

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A South Melbourne man woke up to a call from lottery officials confirming his $30 million Oz Lotto prize in last night’s draw.

The Victorian man earned the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto Drawing 1503, drawn on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, for a total prize of $30,061,064.85.

The winning man had no idea he won until he woke up to a call from The Lott early this morning.

A South Melbourne man woke up from his slumber in the best possible way this morning, and lottery officials confirmed his $30 million Oz Lotto prize in last night’s draw.

‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ he said when his victory was confirmed. ‘I’m going to cry. Thank you very much

‘This is fantastic. My brain doesn’t work very well in the morning. Sorry if I was in a bad mood when I replied. I was asleep, but now I’m awake,” she said.

‘I usually play Powerball, but I saw that Oz Lotto was offering $30 million so I thought I’d give it a try. I’m glad I got this ticket now!

‘I always had the feeling that I was going to win one day, but I think everyone does.

I have numbers that I have been using for years, my special numbers. They finally paid off so I’m glad I persisted. They are the numbers of my favorite athletes.

While still accepting his new billionaire status, the Melbourne man revealed his plans for the money.

‘You know what, I’ve always said that if I won something like this, I’d take care of my parents first and then I’d try to be smart about it.

‘My first inclination is to go crazy, but I’m going to be smart and prepare myself and my family for the future.

“I’ll keep working today and for the time being, but who knows what the future holds now.”

Your marked System 9 ticket was purchased online at thelott.com, the official home of Australia’s lotteries.

The winning numbers for the 1503 Oz Lotto draw for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 were 2, 24, 34, 44, 5, 32 and 11, while the complementary numbers were 46, 20 and 39.

Across Australia, there was one division one winning entry in the 1503 Oz Lotto draw – the entry from Victoria.

Lott’s division one winner tally has now reached 406 so far this calendar year, including 162 won by Tatts clients.

In FY22, Australia’s 19 division one Oz Lotto winning entries collectively won more than $268.3 million.

During this time, the largest Oz Lotto jackpot was $50 million, offered in November 2021 and January 2022.

Of the 19 Oz Lotto division one winning entries in FY22, eight landed in New South Wales, five in Victoria, four in Queensland and one each in South Australia and Western Australia.