Oz asks why Fetterman won’t release medical records and says he does not back 15-week abortion ban

dr. Mehmet Oz claimed he is not concerned about John Fetterman’s ability to serve as senator over his stroke, but is focused on the Democrat’s lack of transparency in refusing to release his medical records.

“I think people with disabilities can serve and they should serve. I would never hold that against anyone,” Oz said in a sit-down interview with NBC news. “The problem for me is that Pennsylvania voters deserve transparency.”

But during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Oz Thursday night got a direct hit on Fetterman’s auditory processing problems. “I don’t think there’s captioning on the Senate floor,” he said, beating his opponent for having to use captioning during an NBC interview this week.

During the NBC interview, he also gave a clearer picture of his abortion stance after successfully avoiding being coerced into answering about it for much of his campaign.

He reiterated that he is against abortion except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life. However, Oz insinuated that he would not support Senator Lindsey Graham’s abortion bill, which bans the procedure after 15 weeks without exception for rape or incest.

“I don’t want federal rules restricting what states do with abortion,” he said, adding that he spoke in general. “It should be up to the states.”

The famed cardiac surgeon also said he supports President Biden’s move to pardon federal marijuana possession violations.

“Going to jail for marijuana is not a wise move for the country. I think people who have used marijuana and that’s the only reason they’re in jail, those criminals — those statements — shouldn’t have against them,” Oz said, calling the Biden decision a “rational move.” .

And in an effort to reach the center in the waning days of the campaign, Oz said he opposes a federally mandated minimum sentence.

“I really think judges should be empowered to make the tough decisions, and they generally do it well,” Oz said. “If we tie their hands in making laws at the federal level, it hinders their ability to do what needs to be done.”

Days ago, in an interview with NBC, Fetterman supported federal mandatory minimums for cases involving fentanyl dealers.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and continues to struggle with persistent auditory processing problems. Sometimes he mixes up his words or says the wrong things and has to read from a captioned screen to answer questions from the press.

Last week, Fetterman delivered his first sit-down interview since his stroke to the same NBC News reporters, where he sat behind a desk, glancing at a computer screen captioned to the reporters’ questions.

Oz said he watched the interview and thought, “He probably wants to release his records, but he won’t. So why not?’

“Sometimes I hear things in a way that isn’t quite clear. So I use subtitles so I can see what you’re saying about the subtitles,” Fetterman explained.

“Occasionally I miss a word. Occasionally. Or sometimes I may confuse two words. But as long as I have subtitles, I can understand exactly what is being asked,” he said.

Fetterman “stuttered occasionally and had trouble finding words,” according to reporters who interviewed him, who sat down with the lieutenant governor during a significant portion of his race as Oz got closer to Fetterman in polls ahead of the elections.

During the interview, Fetterman struggled with the word “empathetic,” sometimes saying it as “emphetic,” and citing the error as an example of the lingering impact of the stroke.

Dacha Burns, one of the interviewers, said that in her informal conversations with Fetterman prior to the formal interview, “it was not clear that he understood our conversation.”

‘I’m going in January’ [to] get, you know, much better,” said Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is recovering from the effects of a stroke

Fetterman occasionally looked at a captioned screen during the NBC interview

Republicans took her description of the interaction as evidence that Fetterman could not handle the duties of the Senate, while others accused Burns of being “skilled” in describing her conversation with Fetterman.

Pressured by NBC News about why he refused to make his medical records public, Fetterman said he is unaware of undisclosed symptoms and emphasized that his memory and cognition were unaffected.

“I feel like we’ve been very transparent in many different ways,” Fetterman said. “If our doctor has already given a letter that I can serve and run. And then I think there – you can’t be more transparent than standing on a podium with 3,000 people and giving a speech without a teleprompter and just being – and putting everything and yourself there like that. I think that’s as transparent as anyone in Pennsylvania can see.”