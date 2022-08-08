OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers- What makes them the best ones in the market?

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

The term “hyperbaric” literally means “higher pressure”. Hence, hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves the delivery of oxygen under increased pressure to the cells and tissues in the body. The increased oxygen pressure promotes enhanced blood flow throughout the body which results in speeding the natural process of regeneration of cells and tissues which occurs in all organs of the body. In addition to this, increased oxygen delivery results in increased delivery of nutrients to the body’s cells and tissues which ultimately result in better healing and also plays a role in preventing illness.

How do OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers work?

Oxyhelp hyperbaric chambers are authentic non medical devices that perfectly conduct the hyperbaric oxygen therapy at home or in spa and wellness centers. The device is a hard shell chamber perfectly isolated. The chamber is secured and the pressure inside the chamber starts to rise according to the protocol selected by the user. The chambers can be used at a maximum of 2 ATM which is two times of the normal atmospheric pressure. The interior of this device is designed in such a way that the user’s comfort is ensured by the mattress and pillows. The inner lining is made with an anti-bacterial, leather-like material which helps ensure a uniform ventilation system throughout the process. This technology innovation is made by the microprocessor fitted in the device which keeps the pressure fluctuations coordinated and maintains it at the level the user selected.

What makes OxyHelp Chambers the best ones in the market?

OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers are premium products and the safest ones on the market. The chambers will help you achieve the best results as they are built in the EU with components made in Japan, Germany, USA and Spain. The pressure inside the chamber is made by compressed air instead of pure oxygen because the use of pure oxygen comes with risks that outweigh the benefits. Oxygen in 100% purity also increases the possibility of explosion. You can breathe 95% oxygen through the chamber medical grade tubing with a mask or nasal cannula. The chambers are using oxygen concentrators built in the USA which are the best ones in the market.

History of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy:

Nathaniel Henshaw, a British physician was reportedly the first person to use compressed air in a chamber to obtain a hyperbaric environment. This chamber was called a domicilium. Dating back to the 1660s, Robert Boyle, an Irish physicist, chemist and inventor, stated Boyle’s law according to which the pressure and volume of a gas have an inverse relationship when temperature is held constant. Boyle’s law formed the basis of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The first hyperbaric chamber was constructed in the United States in New York in 1861 by a neurologist named James Leonard Corning. This chamber was first implied to cure decompression sickness.

What are the health benefits of the OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers?

These chambers can be used in a number of prevention and recovery processes. Listed below are some the health benefits:

Sports:

The OxyHelp Chambers focus on increasing power and strength for sport and other physical activities and provide a boost of energy for everyday needs. The hyperbaric therapy provided by these chambers aim to limit the formation of lactic acid in the muscles which ultimately improves the body performance.

One of the main problems encountered in sports in the long-term post injury recovery periods. Many amateur or even professional players lose their physical performance due to sprains, contusions, cuts or even cartilage damage and fractures. This is where Oxyhelp chambers come into play. The OxyHelp chambers help to accelerate the natural healing processes of the body by increased delivery of oxygen to the damaged cells and tissues. Moreover, it helps to reduce local inflammation, edema, fatigue of the muscles and slows or even stops the formation of scars.

Anti-aging effects:

Everyone desires to look young as long as possible. Aging occurs as a result of oxidative stress where free radicals begin to cause the damage. Hyperbaric therapy has been proven to be effective in fighting the oxidative stress and hence, provides the healthy aging effects. OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers provide multiple, diverse protocols that fight aging and promote rapid regeneration through the increased supply of nutrients.

Beauty:

Oxygen is one the best known adjuvants in the beauty industry. OxyHelp hyperbaric Chambers provide increased delivery of oxygen to the skin, enhancing its youthful appearance, smoothness and elasticity. Increased transport of oxygen to the skin cells results in enhanced collagen production and skin cells regeneration.



Medical Conditions:

Certain medical conditions can be effectively managed with hyperbaric oxygen therapy. These medical conditions include:

Acute carbon monoxide intoxication

Gas embolism

Decompression sickness

Crush injuries

Gas gangrene

Progressing necrotizing infections

Cyanide poisoning

Actinomycosis (a fungal infection)

Diabetic wounds of the lower extremities

Osteomyelities and osteoradionecrosis

Intracranial abscess

Acute traumatic or Thermal burns

Non-healing ulcers

Mental Health benefits:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy not only improves physical performance but also helps improve brain performance, focus and the level of attention. OxyHelp hyperbaric chambers are designed in such a way that oxygen reaches the brain as well which ultimately translates in amplified brain performance. Moreover, it provides mental clarity and helps with multitasking abilities.

How safe are the OxyHelp Hyperbaric Chambers?

Clinical experience reports have found hyperbaric oxygen therapy to be safe. OxyHelp Hyperbaric chambers are regarded as one of the safest oxygen chambers that can be used for professional and personal use. Avoiding the usage of oxygen cylinders in these devices considerably reduces the risk of explosions and injuries. The user can always see and modify the parameters of the chamber with the help of the mirror-control system. Moreover, fast depressurization takes place in 40 second in case of an emergency. In addition to this, the device is sensitive to power failures and automatically stops the device and opens the doors, which marks as a strong point for safety of these devices.