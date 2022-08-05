Oxo advert star Michael Redfern dies aged 79 in Spain

Michael Redfern – who played iconic role in the Oxo ads – has died aged 79.

His son Ashley confirmed the sad news on Friday when he paid tribute to the ‘beloved figure’ who was part of one of ‘Britain’s favorite television families’.

Actor Michael, who appeared on-screen in the ad with his wife Lynda Bellingham, died last Friday at his home in Spain after an illness.

Ashley, told the MirrorOver the years, he was cast in a variety of roles, including leading roles on the soap opera United!, The Newcomers and roles in classics such as The Two Ronnies, Porridge and Some Mothers Do Av ‘Em.

He was, of course, best known for his role in the Oxo commercials, which he ran for 17 years and became a much-loved figure in one of Britain’s favorite television families.

Michael was best known for his role with the Oxo Dad in the ad that aired for 16 years between 1983 and 1999, where he starred alongside Lynda as the Oxo Mom.

Lynda died in 2014 at the age of 66 in the arms of husband Michael Pattemore in a London hospital, after a year-long battle with colon cancer, which had spread to her lungs and liver.

Just before her death, the Loose Women star had revealed plans to end her chemotherapy, but she hoped to spend one last Christmas with her family.

In a statement on behalf of Bellingham’s family, her agent, Sue Latimer, said: “Lynda died peacefully in her husband’s arms at a London hospital yesterday.

“Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff for their wonderful care and support. Actor, Writer, and Presenter – Lynda was a consummate professional to the very end.”

Tough: Lynda (pictured) died aged 66 in the arms of husband Michael Pattemore in a London hospital in 2014 after a year-long battle with colon cancer, which had spread to her lungs and liver

Michael previously said of working with Lynda, “I was a face, but she was a name and a very good actress.”

He kept a low profile after the ads stopped in 1999 and left the UK with his wife Carol.

He previously told the Dorset Echo about his life after the Oxo ads: “The other work dried up in those years because I was so high-profile.

‘But it was fantastic, they were very nice people. Linda was great – it was a very happy job.”

Sad day: Michal is pictured on November 3, 2014 at Lynda’s funeral in Crewkerne after her death from cancer

In addition to the iconic ads, Michael also starred in The Young Detectives, Crossroads, The Offense, And Mother Makes Five, George & Mildred, Robin’s Nest, The Young Ones, Filthy, Rich and Catflap, Boon and Fool’s Gold: The Story of the Brink’s Mat Raid.

He also had roles in comedies such as Man About the House with Richard O’Sullivan, Bless This House with Sid James and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em with Michael Crawford.

He was also in an episode of EastEnders and Doctors, while also appearing in the 1982 Porridge and The Two Ronnies Christmas Special.

The first Oxo family appeared in 1958 in the form of Katie – played by Mary Holland – a devoted woman committed to caring for her husband Philip, played by Richard Clarke.

Talent: In addition to the iconic ads, Michael also starred in The Young Detectives, Crossroads, The Offense, And Mother Makes Five and George & Mildred

Katie and her slogan that Oxo ‘gives every meal a man appeal’ proved so popular that housewives across Britain started writing her for advice.

She appeared for 18 years before being phased out in the 1970s to be replaced by Minder star Dennis Waterman.

The Oxo family was then launched in 1983 – leading to a 10 percent increase in sales as Britain warmed to the squabbling, squabbling family.

The award-winning campaign was hailed as groundbreaking because it showed a working mom juggling a job taking care of her warts-and-all family, rather than an idealized “home goddess.”

It took 16 years, spanning 42 ‘episodes’, before it was discontinued with a final episode, in which the family packed up their belongings as they prepared to move.

Oxo tried a new, “modern” family in 2001 with a script by Four Weddings and a funeral writer Richard Curtis.

And in 2009, the brand got another makeover with the launch of ‘The Oxo Factor’. Real families filmed their own dinners and the winning film was shown during the final of The X Factor on ITV1.

Supermarket Brand Director at Premier Foods, Mark Tyldesley, said: “Because the OXO TV family was so beloved, we wanted to bring back a piece of the brand’s iconic heritage, but at the same time update it to reflect today’s family life.

“We recognize that the ‘traditional’ roles within the quintessential British family have changed and that children are just as likely to ask their father for advice in the kitchen – or life in general, if they are their mother – which is why we have decided to return to the popular OXO family, but with the twist that this time it’s ‘dad’s in charge’.‘